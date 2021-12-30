High school basketball: L-A girls lose to Waseca's comeback effort at WSU tourney

The Lewiston-Altura girls basketball team kicked off the third day of Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic on Wednesday with a morning matchup against Waseca. The Bluejays won the battle of the birds, beating the Cardinals 45-37.

L-A led by three points at halftime, but Waseca was able to seize control early in the second half to seal the win.

Madison Oslie was Lewiston-Altura’s top scorer with 16 points, including three three-pointers. Sierra Kreidermacher also hit double digits with 12 points.

Waseca was led by Samantha Azure’s 18 points, with 15 points in the first half. Kloe Wadd scored 12 and Madeline Bulfer added 10 for the Jays.

Onalaska Luther 57, Chatfield 52

Hannah Matzke and Rachel Koenig posted double doubles to help the Knights win their fifth in a row and improve to 6-3.

Matzke scored a team-high 19 points to go with 12 rebounds, while Koenig added 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists.

Brianna Zenke chipped in with nine points for Onalaska Luther, which led 30-25 at the half.

Chatfield was led by Payton Berg’s 20 points, while Jaiden Zimmerman added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 57, Cotter 35

The Ramblers fell in a 22-point loss in the tournament’s final game of the night.

Chatfield 67, Prairie du Chien 35

The Gophers picked up the most lopsided win of the day, defeating PdC by 32 points.

Chatfield’s Drew Schindler led all scorers with 24 points, including five three-pointers. Eli Hopp and Connor Jax joined him in double digits, with Hopp scoring 14 and Jax adding 10.

Prairie du Chien was led by Quintin Scott’s 15-point game.

Kaukauna 65, Worthington 63

The Galloping Ghosts held on for a controversial rollercoaster finish to beat Worthington by one possession.

Kaukauna held a narrow lead for much of the second half, and with 11 seconds left Worthington called a timeout down two points. Galloping Ghosts senior Christopher Morgan was called for a technical foul, which gave the Trojans a chance to tie and retain possession.

Instead, Worthington missed both free throws and also missed a contested buzzer-beating jump shot as Kaukauna closed out the victory.

