High school basketball: Jasper Hedin hopes to lead Winhawks to best postseason of his career

When Kyle Martin took over as the coach of the Winona boys basketball team prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, there was a talented freshman that caught his eye.

That kid was Jasper Hedin, standing a little over 6 feet tall with an already advanced knack for scoring, he made an impression on the new Winhawks coach.

Little did Martin know then, but that youngster’s career trajectory would become closely tied to his own.

“We’ve grown up together here in this program,” Martin said.

Hedin has been a key player for the past three seasons, his senior year in particular, and as the Winhawks take the court for Saturday’s Section 1AAA semifinal against Stewartville, the 6-foot-5 senior wing looks to lead Winona to a deep playoff run to cap his career on a bright note.

During his freshman season, Hedin spent a bit of time with the varsity squad, but his sophomore year was when he started to make a major impact on the program. Despite his inexperience, he made a splash, averaging 15 points per game, 6 rebounds per game and 2 assists per game.

When that season ended in an upset loss at home against Simley, it made a big impact on Winona’s rising star.

“It really motivated me to be the best, and work hard in the summer to come back as good as I could be,” Hedin said.

The extra effort paid off, as Hedin bumped up his averages to 22.5 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior as he became a player that everyone in the Winona program knew they could count on both as a scorer and a leader.

“We depended on him for about 20-25 points a game. He makes everybody around him better. Not offensively, not defensively, but their character,” Martin said.

It has been a senior season with both highs and lows for Hedin, with the two polar opposites coming in quick succession.

During a Jan. 29 home win against Byron, Hedin scored his 1,000th career point. However, just a few minutes after the milestone shot, the senior went down with a leg injury that put his season in jeopardy.

The injury was relatively minor though, and after a few weeks on the bench, Hedin was able to return shortly before the Winhawks began their postseason run.

While Hedin says that his 1,000-point career milestone meant a lot to him, that injury almost deprived him of the accomplishment he truly wants.

“There are bigger fish to fry. We’re trying to go to the state tournament. While the personal accolades are pretty great, it really is the team success that will stick with us,” he said.

After picking up the first postseason win of his career as a junior, Saturday’s section semifinal gives Hedin a shot at making the first section championship game of his career, and eventually another chance at state.

In the pursuit of that state trip, Hedin’s time on the sidelines may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Without Hedin’s 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, the remainder of the Winhawks players had to step up into bigger roles. Now that he has returned, Hedin finds himself surrounded by a more well-rounded and experienced crew of teammates.

When Winona’s playoff run comes to an end, it will not be the end of the line for Hedin’s basketball-playing days. While he has not committed to a college yet, he says been in contact with teams across the country from Division I to Division III.

Rather than focusing solely on playing time or going to a traditional powerhouse, Hedin is more interested in going to a school with high-level academics to pair with a solid basketball program, knowing that basketball only lasts for so long.

“The ball stops bouncing at some point, I like to say. There’s nothing better than a world-class education to further that along,” Hedin said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

