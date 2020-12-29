High school basketball, hockey players must compete wearing masks

Basketball and hockey players must compete while wearing face coverings as high school winter sports can begin games as soon as Jan. 14.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health released updated guidelines for winter sports amid the coronavirus pandemic after previously permitting practices to begin Jan. 4.

Athletes will be required to wear face coverings when practices begin Jan. 4. In some cases, athletes in cheerleading, gymnastics, swimming and diving and wrestling will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks while performing certain tasks.

The state of Wisconsin and the WIAA currently has the same requirements with teams having been wearing masks since the season started in early December.

According to guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, “Compliance by athletes, parents, spectators, coaches, and officials will affect the success of the reduction strategies. Key modifications that are recommended include prioritizing noncontact activity, such as conditioning and drills where physical distance can be maintained, and proper use of a cloth face covering.