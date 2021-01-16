High school basketball: Gritty effort from Cotter comes up just short in season opener

Fueled by their bench — a group that was a question mark coming in — the Ramblers finished the half on a 9-3 run to make it 29-22 at the intermission. The bench — led by Ellie Glodowski's eight points — combined for 13 of the Ramblers 22 first half points.

"We were really worried about our bench coming in," Bowlin said. "The shocking thing is at halftime, they were one of the reasons we were still within striking range."

All-conference juniors Megan Morgan and Olivia Gardner combined for just two points in the first half. At halftime, Bowlin challenged his veterans to be more aggressive, instead of settling for contested jumpers like they did in the first half.

They took their coach's word to heart, making a conscience effort to attack the paint in the second half. It worked, as the two combined for 20 in the second half with Morgan finishing with a team-high 14 points, while Gardner pitched in eight.

"We kind of lost our way there for a little bit," Bowlin said. "But I really feel like Olivia and Megan really came alive in the second half. That's what we needed. We just need those two attacking the basket."