High school basketball: Cotter's Sofia Sandcork steals spotlight in first day of WSU tournament

In the final game of the first day of Winona State's Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic on Monday, Cotter senior Sofia Sandcork ended the day with a bang by scoring 32 points for a career-best and the highest point total of the tournament so far as the Ramblers girls (7-2) handed Goodhue (8-1) its first loss of the season 69-48.

Cotter got off to a good start and led the Wildcats 38-22 at halftime. It was more of the same in the second half with the Ramblers outpacing their foes 31-26 for a 21-point win.

Sandcork had 18 points in the first half, then added 14 more in the second half. In total, Sandcork hit seven three-pointers as she hit her career high mark.

Senior Megan Morgan also hit double digits for the Ramblers with 13 points, adding seven rebounds as well. Junior Allyssa Williams was a key facilitator all night, tallying eight assists.

P-E-M 72, Alma/Pepin 29

The Plainview-Elgin-Millville girls (7-1) thoroughly controlled the game against their foe from Wisconsin, defeating Alma/Pepin (3-7) by 43 points.

Junior Abigail O'Reilly led P-E-M with 20 points. Senior Delaney Newcomb and junior Presley Newcomb reached double-digits as well as the senior scored 15 and the junior added 10 for the Bulldogs.

Alma/Pepin was led by senior Chloe Evers and junior Emma Myren, who both tallied six points apiece, with Myren hitting a pair of triples in the game.

Maple River 47, Caledonia 46

The Eagles (5-2) picked up a narrow victory over the Warriors (3-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Caledonia 61, Prairie du Chien 44

In the tournament's opening game Caledonia kept its undefeated season alive, with the Warriors (6-0) beating Prairie du Chien (0-8) by 17 points.

The Warriors raced out to a 17-point lead by halftime, 33-16, then maintained that margin throughout the second period.

Senior Christopher Pieper led the way for Caledonia with 15 points. A pair of fellow seniors hit double digits as well as Eli King added 12, and Thane Meiners scored 13.

Prairie du Chien was led by freshman Nicholas McCullick, who scored a career-high 16 points, including a 3-pointer and 3-for-3 day at the charity stripe.

Goodhue 71, Alma/Pepin 36

The Wildcats (4-2) picked up a 35-point win in just the second loss of the season for Alma/Pepin (5-2).

Goodhue outscored the Eagles by 21 in the first half, 44-23, then extended their lead to 35 in the second.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue with 19 points, while Adam Poncelet added 18. Justin Buck reached double-digits as well, scoring 11 for the Goodhue. Opsahl scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half.

Alma / Pepin was led by Drew Selfert who had 14 points, including four 3-pointers in the game. Madox Stewart added nine points to the Eagle effort.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0