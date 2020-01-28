Cotter senior, Jordan Rubie signed her letter of intent to play basketball next season at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Rubie has been a fixture in Coach Pat Bowlin's lineup the past few seasons and was instrumental in helping the Ramblers reach the sectional final last season.
Rubie's signing was just one of the many highlights for the Ramblers last week, as they knocked off Chatfield 55-41 on Tuesday before defeating Caledonia 70-49.
On Tuesday, Mary Morgan led with a game-high 14 points and nine rebounds while her sister, Megan, stuffed the stat sheet finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five blocks.
On Friday, Mary Morgan used the momentum from Tuesday's game and carried it over against the Warriors, scoring a career-high 25 points thanks to six 3-pointers. She also added six rebounds and four steals. Fresh off her commitment, Rubie added 14 while Megan Morgan included 17.
