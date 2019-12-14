LA CROSSE — Pat Bowlin has been doing this a long time.
But even the newest member of the 600-win club can’t remember any of his teams during his 37-year coaching career being this locked in to begin the season.
The ninth-ranked Ramblers put on a defensive clinic on Saturday and led from start to finish to defeat Wausau Newman Catholic 54-32 at the Bishop John Paul Basketball showcase at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on the campus of Viterbo.
“I’ve never had a team start this strong to be honest with you in all my years of coaching,” Bowlin said. “This team is playing such good basketball right now. The defense has been incredible. That was a good team right there that we just beat by 20 points.”
Newman Catholic made it to the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals the past two seasons and returned the majority of their roster from last year’s team, but it was clear from the start that they were overmatched.
The Ramblers turned Newman Catholic over early and often utilizing their patented press defense while mixing in more of a trapping element than they have shown in the past. The Cardinals struggled to handle it, turning the ball over 14 times in the first half alone that led to easy opportunities on the other end for the Ramblers.
“Our defense is so strong right now,” Bowlin said. “We are smothering teams.”
Cotter has always been known for their defense, but this season they really put an emphasis on trapping more to utilize their speed and quickness to make up for their lack of size (no Rambler is listed over 5-foot-10).
“We are small no doubt,” senior Mary Morgan said. “But height is just a number. If we can’t match up with them in the post then we have to focus on the press and breaking teams down. I think in the Stewartville game and in the Lake City game we broke them down, because we just kept up that pace.
You have free articles remaining.
“And we are just throwing different stuff at teams that they aren’t expecting, so at the end of the day it comes down to our defense. Our shooting has been pretty good, but there are nights where our shots might not be going in. Then it’s going to come down to our defense.”
The results have spoken for themselves.
They have held opponents under 32 points five of their nine games so far and have held opponents under 50 in eight of the nine.
On Saturday, they allowed just 12 first half points, forcing more turnovers than points allowed to take a commanding 33-12 lead after the first 18 minutes.
“I think a lot of teams focus on their offense, but that’s not what we are based on,” Mary Morgan said. “When you see a team start breaking down, it gets us fired up, the whole team fired up, gets the fans fired up. That’s what Bowlin basketball is. Our motto this year is to bring ‘the Bowlin blue’ and that’s what that is, bringing that defensive fire and then turning it into offense.”
It wasn’t the best shooting night for the Ramblers, but it was still more than effective. Sofia Sandcork continued her breakout sophomore season with a game-high 13 points while fellow sophomore Megan Morgan finished with 12. At one point Megan Morgan scored eight straight points for Cotter to push the lead from 16-8 to 24-10. Mary Morgan hit three triples to finish with nine points and Olivia Gardner also finished with nine.
The Ramblers’ 9-0 start is their best in at least a decade and don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.
“Right now this team is in a really good place,” Bowlin said. “We have some really tough games coming up. We have Dover, which is undefeated entering today. We play Waseca, which is really a good team and then the week after we play Lourdes. We have a lot of games to look forward to, but we are playing some outstanding basketball right now.”