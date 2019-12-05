There aren't too many like Pat Bowlin.
From his patented loosening of his necktie in frustration to his ability to treat a stranger like a friend, the longtime Cotter girls basketball and softball coach has been a staple not only at Cotter, but also in the Winona community for decades.
And on Thursday night that community took the time to say thank you by recognizing Bowlin's 600th victory before and after the Ramblers game against Stewartville.
Bowlin became just the eighth high school girls basketball coach in the state of Minnesota to reach the 600-win mark when the Ramblers defeated Visitation 50-23 on Nov. 30.
"It's incredible," Bowlin said. "I never went into it for the wins. I truly appreciate how my family and the school kind of keeps track of it. I think it's a very kind thing to do. But my main reason is I love the game. I love the kids. For me, it's what I love to do. I honestly don't see myself stopping anytime soon."
On Thursday, Cotter recognized his achievement by giving him a plaque before the game before surprising him after the game with an over 12-minute long video that featured congratulations from dozens of former players, including his own children. It was a special moment that Bowlin will never forget.
"This ceremony is beyond special," Bowlin said. "I cannot believe they went through that much work to get so many of my former players and the things they said. I could not be more blessed to have this experience that I have had at Cotter. What a night."
His team, meanwhile, thanked him the best way they knew how by ending the game on a 16-0 run to prevail 62-46 against a tough Stewartville team in front of a packed house at Cotter Gymnasium.
Both teams had a tough time getting things going in the first half combining to shoot 13 of 51 from the field in the first 18 minutes. The Ramblers were 8 of 20 from the field, but had 17 first half turnovers. However, the second half was a completely different story.
You have free articles remaining.
The Ramblers received contributions from seemingly everybody up and down their roster. Whether it was Megan Morgan showing off her sweet lefty shooting form to finish with a team-high 19 points, or Sera Speltz and Jordan Rubie combining for 19 second half points or Olivia Gardner, who had three consecutive steals with under three minutes left which helped fuel the Ramblers 16-0 run or Sofia Sandcork scoring 12 points off the bench — the Ramblers received a true team effort on Thursday.
"So many people contributed," Bowlin said. "It would be a mistake to single out too many people ... I'm just so proud of all of them."
After turning the ball over 17 times in the first half, Cotter was much more efficient in the final 18 minutes only turning the ball over eight times. Their shooting numbers didn't drastically improve (9 of 25 in the second half), but Cotter's half-court offense was efficient in that it got to the free throw line in abundance. The Ramblers were 15 of 18 from the charity stripe in the second half.
"We definitely played smarter on offense in the second half," Megan Morgan said. "At halftime we said we had to box out and play smarter. We definitely did that and had less turnovers. We said it would come down to heart and who wanted it more. And we definitely did."
The Ramblers also received a big lift from Rubie, who was forced to sit the majority of the first half due to early foul trouble. She was just 0-for-3 in the first 18 minutes, but came through in crunchtime when the Ramblers needed her, drilling three 3-pointers in the final nine minutes to help pace the Ramblers offense. Her second 3-pointer broke a 46-46 tie and kick started Cotter's 16-0 run where she had six of the 16 points.
"Jordan has been unbelievable the first four games, but the foul trouble was really tough on her," Bowlin said. "But then to have the guts to hit that big 3-pointer late. It was big."
It was also big for the Ramblers to find a way to pull this victory out. To have a win like this against a talented and deep Stewartville (0-2) team not only means something now, but also when it comes time for seeding.
"It's very big," Bowlin said. "They're going to have a great year, they're going to be a tough team to beat and have a good record at the end. Obviously having a head-to-head win over them is going to look very good. Especially a pretty convincing win which anyone at the tonight knew it was a four-point game, but the scoreboard shows 16, so we will take it. But it was anything but. The finish was incredible."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.