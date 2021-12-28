High school basketball: Cotter and Winona boys both drop first game of WSU tournament

Cotter’s boys basketball team lost by 14 points in its first game of Winona State's Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic on Tuesday, as the Ramblers (0-6) fell to Goodhue (4-2) by a 51-37 score.

Wildcats senior Dayne Wojick was the game’s high scorer with 13 points, but junior teammate Adam Poncelet was close behind with 12.

Cotter was led by senior Vanya Schultz, who scored nine points.

Kaukauna 92, Winona 69

The Winhawks (2-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped by the Galloping Ghosts (3-5).

Chatfield 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52

The Gophers (3-1) won the first boys game of the day, beating the Cougars (1-6) by 11 points.

Caledonia 77, Waseca 49

The Warriors (7-0) kept their undefeated season rolling with a 28-point victory over the Bluejays (5-2).

Caledonia’s Eli King led all scorers with 18 points. Thane Meiner was second on the Warriors with 12, and Jackson Koepke and Ben Stemper tied with 11 points apiece.

Waseca’s top scorer was Elijah Breck, with 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

P-E-M 51, Maple River 44

The Plainview-Elgin-Millville girls (8-1) defeated the Eagles (5-3) by a seven-point margin in the first game of Tuesday’s tournament action.

While Maple River lost, Claire McGregor led all scorers with 24 points.

P-E-M’s top scorer was Abigail O’Reilly, who scored 21 points, including 14 in the second half to secure the Tigers’ victory.

Goodhue 67, Chatfield 28

The Wildcats (9-1) soundly defeated Chatfield (5-3) in an afternoon non-conference tilt.

Goodhue’s Anika Schafer led all scorers with 18 points, while teammates Elisabeth Gadient and Joslyn Carlson both hit double digits with Gadient scoring 12 points and Carlson adding 10.

Chatfield’s top scorer was Zayda Preibe, with six points.

Caledonia 47, Waseca 38

The Warriors (4-4) picked up a nine-point victory over the Bluejays (2-6), with Ava Privet and Paige Klug scoring 10 points apiece to lead Caledonia to victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0