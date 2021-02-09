High school basketball: Cali Esser's big second half helps La Crescent-Hokah girls come back to beat Caledonia

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — After the La Crescent-Hokah High School girls basketball team erased Caledonia’s double-digit lead in the second half of Tuesday night’s game, the Lancers and Warriors traded big shot after big shot.
Caledonia sophomore Alexis Schroeder knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Molly Bills hit a triple from the left corner.
Warriors sophomore Ava Privet connected on a 3 from the top of the key, and Lancers sophomore Cali Esser put back an offensive rebound before Bills made another triple, this one from the right wing.
But perhaps no play was bigger than Esser’s with less than two minutes to play.
With her team holding on to a 3-point lead, Esser picked Privet’s pocket and raced to the other end, where she was fouled on her layup attempt.
The sophomore made one of her two free throws to make it a two-possession game, just the cushion La Crescent-Hokah needed to complete a 65-56 comeback win at Mac Dahl Gymnasium.
“In that moment in the game, that’s exactly what we needed,” Lancers first-year coach Victoria Larson said. “We needed that little cushion, that breather, and (Esser) knew right away and took it. That says a lot just about Cali, her mindfulness and her basketball IQ in that moment.”
Caledonia (4-2, 3-2 Three Rivers) was able to get within 59-56 with 38 seconds to play thanks to a 3 from sophomore Paige Klug, but Esser and Bills made a pair of free throws each and Esser came up with another steal to help La Crescent-Hokah improve to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Esser finished with game-high 27 points, 21 of which came in the second half. She was also 14-of-16 from the free-throw line.
“A hundred free throws a day since, I don’t know, fourth grade,” Esser said. “Confidence is key.”
Bills added 18 points, including three 3s, for the Lancers, who also got 12 points from sophomore Emma Stavenau.
But La Crescent-Hokah had to battle back from a 12-point deficit early in the second half.
The Warriors had grabbed a 31-23 halftime lead after they went on an 11-0 run toward the end of the first period, and they pushed that lead to 37-25 with 13:37 to play after senior Kailey Banse scored off an offensive rebound.
The Lancers then turned up the intensity on defense, and their offense started to find ways to score.
Esser finished a coast-to-coast take, while Stavenau hit a baseline jumper and made a pair of free throws — a trend that soon carried over to her teammates.
La Crescent-Hokah made frequent trips to the charity stripe — whether via drives to the paint or after one of its numerous offensive rebounds. Three Warriors fouled out of the game, and the Lancers made 25 of their 37 free-throw attempts.
“We knew they were going to come out strong, press us (in the second half),” Esser said. “... We knew we had to be calm, take care of the ball.”
La Crescent-Hokah cut its deficit to 39-37 with 9:21 to play on a bucket from sophomore Maya Bubbers before Privet drained a 3 from the right wing that appeared to put a stop to the Lancers’ run.
Privet made five 3s and finished with 21 points, while Schroeder (14 points) and sophomore Jovial King (11 points) were also in double figures for Caledonia.
But Esser went on a 7-1 run of her own — via four free throws and a triple — to put La Crescent-Hokah up 44-43 with 7:01 to play. The teams then traded blows before Esser sealed the game with her steals.
“It’s about kind of riding the course, riding that wave,” Larson said. “... Teams are going to go on runs. How do we respond? That’s kind of been the motto all year. And today, they responded by picking it up on defense, putting it together on offense.”
The Lancers are back in action Thursday when they play at Chatfield, while the Warriors play at Lewiston-Altura on Thursday.