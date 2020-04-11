High school basketball: Caledonia's Noah King finds home at Kirkwood

Like anyone else, Caledonia High School senior Noah King is doing his best to navigate through the uncertainty that is the coronavirus pandemic.
That means countless hours spent competing in ping pong, billiards and, of course, basketball with his brothers at the family home.
Older brother Owen committed last week to transfer from Division I South Dakota State to Division II Winona State, and younger brother Eli picked up his fourth Division I scholarship offer (third in football with the other in basketball) a a few days later.
The trio play a variety of different mini-games that pit them 1-on-1-on-1 in the attached garage that was turned into a basketball court with hardwood floors, three basketball hoops and a shooting machine.
“It gets a little competitive,” Noah said with a chuckle. “A little talking back and forth, but you know it’s all in good fun. Hopefully, we are making each other better.”
But for Noah, this time also meant phone calls and text messages.
Lots of phone calls and text messages.
After decommitting from South Dakota State and reopening his recruitment in January, Noah had spent the majority of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order looking for the best fit for the next chapter in his basketball story after a high school career that included 2,575 points and four MSHSL state tournaments.
A tough decision became much tougher with the pandemic entering the picture. College campuses across the country have been shuttered, adding stress for undecided high school seniors to make a choice for their futures. They can’t visit campus, which means they can’t get a feel for campus life or physically see the athletic facilities, dining halls, dorms, etc. That means plenty of phone calls, texts and recruiting packets from coaches.
“It’s been pretty tough lately,” Noah said. “Not being able to get out and see any campuses. Really, all I can do is just talk to coaches on the phone.”
“I think he’s done a good job of handling it,” Noah’s father and Caledonia basketball coach Brad King said. “I just think it’s so hard — even in a perfect situation — to find the right fit. You’re constantly second guessing yourself.
“What’s the right fit? Is this going to work? Do I know the coaches, the players? Even in the perfect circumstances you can’t answer all those questions. Now it becomes extremely hard. You see guys all over the place never having a chance to sit down with the coaches.”
That’s why with each passing day, Noah found himself leaning more and more towards the junior college path. There was one that stuck out, as he and the coaching staff already had a solid relationship. The right fit turned out to be Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I have known assistant Ryan Kirsch for a few years now and know him very well and respect him a lot,” Noah said. “He spoke very highly of their program and getting to know head coach Tim Sandquist, I really liked everything he had to say and talked about.”
Kirkwood has won two NJCAA Division II titles in the last four years with the latest coming in 2019. Coach Sandquist just wrapped up his first season at the helm, helping lead the Eagles to a 24-6 record.
The goal is to get more exposure and playing time on a more challenging level, then follow a more traditional recruiting process to get another chance to play on the Division I level.
“I really think it would be nice to have another year where you can get recruited and grow,” Noah said. “I wasn’t able to get looked at playing the state tournament and go on visits in the spring.”
It’s what makes the junior college route so enticing.
“It allows him to do a one-year thing,” Brad said. “Then maybe we’re back to normal next year, and you get to make a decision for the next three years with a lot more information, a lot more help than what is going on right now.
“It is one thing that does allow you to go play one year of really high level basketball. So you keep improving and then make a decision. But I told Noah, ‘You are looking for a place where it’s a joy to play basketball.’”
For Noah that’s what it came down to. It didn’t matter where he played or what level, just one that felt right. At the end of the day, Kirkwood checked all the boxes.
“Big reason was getting another year for recruitment and trying to find the right fit,” Noah said. “I think it will help me grow as a player and get to play in a really good program.”
