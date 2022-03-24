High school basketball: Caledonia boys take on Annandale in Class AA semifinal

Following a lopsided matchup in the MSHSL Class AA state quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Caledonia boys basketball team will meet its match in Friday’s state semifinals.

The second-seeded Warriors (28-1) are set to face off against three-seed Annandale (29-2) at 8 p.m. on Friday at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, both teams easily dispatched their unranked foes at the Target Center. Caledonia toppled Perham in a wire-to-wire 51-40 win, while the Cardinals beat Pequot Lakes 55-40 in a game in which they only trailed for 22 seconds late in the first half.

The Warriors had the advantage of finishing its game before Annandale’s tipped off on the same floor, so Caledonia’s players and coaches had a first-hand opportunity to see what is to come.

“Annandale’s got some great size, a couple good guards. They take care of the ball, they don’t give up much for offensive rebounds, so they are going to be a handful,” head coach Brad King said.

Both teams sport stellar records overall, though Caledonia’s resume is slightly stronger as the Warriors have not yet lost to a team from Minnesota, with their lone defeat coming in a Feb. 7 neutral site 60-57 game against DeForest in the Wisconsin Dells.

Annandale, meanwhile, lost twice early in the season with a 51-46 loss to Maple River and a 63-58 loss to Albany coming in the team’s first four games. Since then, the team has rattled off 27 consecutive wins as it hit its stride.

Neither team is a one-year success story either, as both are back at state after making an appearance last season as well. Annandale had a first-round exit last year, losing 47-44 against Fergus Falls, while the Warriors won a pair of games before falling in the final 51-49 against Waseca.

It has been no secret that all season Caledonia has been driven by senior Eli King, and that was particularly true in Tuesday’s quarterfinal as he scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds, tallied five assists, five steals and three blocks in the win.

Over the season as a whole, the Iowa State University commit averages a team-high 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game.

He is joined in double-digit scoring by senior Jackson Koepke, who averages 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and senior Ja’Shon Simpson, who adds 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. Senior starters Thane Meiners and Chris Pieper add 6.7 and 6.6 points per game, respectively.

The Warriors do not plan on shaking things up too much heading into the semifinal matchup, preferring instead to stick with what got them there.

“I think we’ll probably be staying with what we normally do. I don’t see us making many changes to what we have done over the course of the year,” King said.

Annandale is a bit more balanced in scoring, albeit with a lower ceiling, with four players averaging between 13.8 and 8.0 points per game.

Senior Brady Spaulding, a 6-foot-7 forward, leads the way offensively with 13.8 points per game, and another sizable senior Robert Olson, a 6-foot-6 forward, scores 8.0 points per game. When you add in 6-foot-6 senior forward Zach Neutz off the bench, scoring 6.7 per game, the Cardinals are a team that can easily control the paint on both ends of the floor.

Caledonia will need to use its explosive athleticism to counteract that height advantage, as the Warriors have no player listed taller than 6-foor-4, though all five starters are between 6-2 and 6-4.

“We’ll pick up and pressure the ball the whole length of the court and create some turnovers or get the pace to get a little bit faster,” King said.

The Cardinals backcourt is led by senior Carson Gagnon, who scores 12.6 per game, and senior Hawkin Miller, who has 9.4 per game.

Whichever team comes out on top will advance to Saturday’s Class AA state championship game, a 1 p.m. tip-off at Williams Arena against the winner of a 6 p.m. Friday semifinal matchup between top-seed Minneapolis North and five-seed Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.

