High school basketball: Caledonia boys hold off Byron for 15th straight win

Brad King said Klug could have played, but he wants the guard to be healthy for when the postseason starts Tuesday.

But even without Klug, Caledonia had no issue scoring.

Kunelius led the way with 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Koepke added 19 points, while Privet had 15. Schultz and Doyle were also in double figures with 12 points apiece.

“Anyone can go get a bucket for us, which is really nice,” said Kunelius, who made three 3-pointers. “All five guys on the floor, any of them could have a mismatch at any point. And we’ll get it to that guy and just let them go to work.”

That was largely Privet and Schultz early on, as the pair combined for 21 points in the first half and scored the Warriors’ first 11 points as they raced out to an early lead.

Koepke got in on the action with back-to-back triples midway through the period that gave Caledonia a 26-15 lead, and the Warriors used an 8-0 run later in the half to help keep that cushion before taking a 47-33 lead at the break.

But the Bears (14-2), who also had five players in double figures, seemed willing to match the Warriors’ up-tempo pace and didn’t allow Caledonia to pull away in the second half.