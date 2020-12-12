 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school basketball: C-FC falls to Eleva-Strum
0 comments

High school basketball: C-FC falls to Eleva-Strum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELEVA, Wis. — Ethan Hunger scored a team-high 22 points, but the Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys basketball team was unable to hold on to a nine-point halftime lead, falling to Eleva-Strum 55-51 on Friday night.

Hunger was the only Pirate to finish in double figures and also added five rebounds and an impressive eight steals, as C-FC was able to turn the Cardinals over 23 times. But once again, the offense had a tough night, as the Pirates were just 18 of 66 (27%) from the floor.

Aiden Schmidtknecht had eight points, Mathew Bjorge finished with seven while Austin Becker added six for the Pirates, who will be back in action Tuesday at Arcadia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News