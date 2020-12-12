High school basketball: C-FC falls to Eleva-Strum

ELEVA, Wis. — Ethan Hunger scored a team-high 22 points, but the Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys basketball team was unable to hold on to a nine-point halftime lead, falling to Eleva-Strum 55-51 on Friday night.
Hunger was the only Pirate to finish in double figures and also added five rebounds and an impressive eight steals, as C-FC was able to turn the Cardinals over 23 times. But once again, the offense had a tough night, as the Pirates were just 18 of 66 (27%) from the floor.
Aiden Schmidtknecht had eight points, Mathew Bjorge finished with seven while Austin Becker added six for the Pirates, who will be back in action Tuesday at Arcadia.
