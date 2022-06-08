High school baseball: Winona advances to state for first time in 31 years

The upset run will continue for another week.

Winona's baseball team trailed Byron by two runs heading into the final inning of Wednesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA final, but clutch hits by a pair of seniors gave the third-seeded Winhawks a 7-6 win over the top-seeded Bears to head to state for the first time since 1991.

This was not the Winhawks' first upset win, with a quarterfinal victory over two-seed Red Wing and a prior win over Byron in the semifinals on Saturday, nor was it their first comeback win, as the team overcame deficits in both wins over Byron.

"That talks a lot about who we are as a ballclub. We can keep fighting and keep playing and keep our heads up," head coach Matt Smith said. "Good things happen when you have that kind of attitude."

Winona struck first with one run in the first inning, but the Bears dominated the rest of the early portion of the game, leading 6-1 at the end of the fourth inning. Winona slowly chipped away at the deficit, scoring two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for a 6-4 score with just three outs remaining.

However, the offense came alive in the top of the seventh as senior Marcus Winter hit an RBI single and senior Eli Denisen, a Minnesota-Crookston commit, hit a two-RBI single to jump ahead 7-6, holding off the Bears in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

It was no surprise to the Winhawks that it was a pair of seniors that stepped up in the game's biggest moments.

"We expect our seniors to take leadership and they went out and did that and won the ballgame," Smith said.

The Winhawks' first game of state will be against an opponent to-be-determined, with the start time also up in the air, on Tuesday at the Chaska Athletic Park in Chaska.

