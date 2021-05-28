High school baseball: Section brackets revealed; Lewiston-Altura given No. 3 seed

Just like that the postseason is here.

The Lewiston-Altura, Cotter and Rushford-Peterson High School baseball teams all learned their postseason path on Friday when the Section 1A and 1AA brackets were released, while Winona Senior High found out on Thursday what their potential journey through the Section 1AAA bracket will look like.

The section tournaments are all double-elimination format for the final eight teams.

The Cardinals were given the highest seed amongst that group, earning a three seed after a year that saw them go 13-6 overall, 12-3 in Three Rivers Conference play and 8-5 against section opponents. They will host sixth-seeded St. Charles 5 p.m. Monday. The Cardinals defeated the Saints twice in the regular season with the most recent being a 16-6 victory on May 24. The Cardinals enter the postseason winners eight of their last 11.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the Cardinals win they would play the winner of the two, seven matchup in PEM and Cotter. The Ramblers (7-9, 4-8 in section play) lost to PEM (15-3) to open the season 13-1 in six innings, but are more than capable of pulling off the upset, especially with Viterbo commit Cale Beckman on the mound. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. Monday.