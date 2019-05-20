Despite some technical difficulties on the MSHSL website, the Rushford-Peterson, Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles, and Cotter baseball teams found out the path they would take this postseason when the MSHSL Section 1A and 1AA baseball brackets were released on Monday.
All teams are slated to start playoffs on Wednesday.
Section 1A
Rushford-Peterson will look to repeat what they were able to do last year when they ran the table to advance to their first state tournament since 2005 thanks to a thrilling comeback 7-6 victory over Lyle-Pacelli in the Section 1A title game. The Trojans (7-11-1) seem to have a great opportunity. They earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed Houston a team they beat 10-0 earlier in the year. Southland earned the top seed, but the Trojans defeated them 5-3 earlier in the year.
Section 1AA
In Section 1AA, Lewiston-Altura has the highest seed of area teams earning a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Chatfield. The Cardinals (11-8) defeated the Gophers 8-7 on April 26. The Cardinals entered Monday night against Stewartville with a three-game win streak averaging over 11 runs a game in that span.
St. Charles (9-11) earned the No. 6 seed after a tough end to the season that saw them lose four of their past five games. They did defeat Southland, who is the top-seed in Section 1A, 10-6 to stop a four-game losing streak. They will play P-E-M, who swept them in the regular season.
Cotter is the eighth-seed and will face top-seeded Caledonia on Wednesday.
