The Rushford-Peterson High School baseball team busted out the bats and started their postseason run in style defeating Houston 13-8 in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1A playoffs.
The Trojans racked up 14 hits and scored a combined 11 runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to eliminate any possibility of a Hurricane comeback.
Nolan Mueller set the tone early on the mound needing just 50 pitches — 38 of which were strikes — to get through five innings. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits while striking out two and walking one.
It gave the Trojans offense time to settle in and once they did, they piled up runs. Rushford-Peterson (8-11-1) scored four runs in the fourth, two runs in the fifth, and five in the sixth.
The top four hitters in the Trojans order — Seth Heiden, Halen Schwendinger, Carter Weidemann, and Mueller — each tallied two hits with an RBI. Heiden and Schwendinger each had a double and scored two runs. Schwendinger also homered. The Trojans had six starters tally multiple hits, led by Alex Ronnenberg’s 3-for-4, three-RBI night.
Caiden Olson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Jaytin Millen was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Houston, who scored three times in the sixth and four times in the seventh to make it interesting down the stretch.
The third-seeded Trojans will now play second-seeded Spring Grove, who defeated Mabel-Canton 14-3 in five innings on Wednesday. The Lions beat the Trojans 5-0 on May 17.
