High school baseball: Lewiston-Altura loses on rainy day

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura baseball team could not build up its first winning streak of the season.

After getting their first win on Thursday, the Cardinals lost 11-2 at home against Dover-Eyota on Friday in a Three Rivers Conference matchup that ended early due to the game’s persistent drizzle of rain getting heavier.

There were a few bright spots that carried over from L-A’s prior win, but the team’s mistakes outweighed the improvements.

“There’s a lot of good things we do, but the little things that we do wrong hurt us, and that’s what we’ve got to clean up,” head coach Cory Schmitz said.

Things started well overall for the Cardinals (1-3, 0-3), before things stared to slip out of reach as the Eagles (5-2, 4-1) took control.

On the mound, senior starting pitcher Kyle Fredrickson was dealing early.

Fredrickson allowed a single on the opening at bat of both of the first two innings, but got out the next three batters both times while racking up three strikeouts.

It was a similar story at the plate, with senior Caleb Mueller leading off the game with a single and a pair of walks to load the bases, though D-E was able to get out of the jam unscathed.

Dover-Eyota took the lead in the third inning, scoring three runs with a handful of hits and a couple Lewiston-Altura errors as well.

Fredrickson has been an effective reliever so far this season for L-A, and he was effective early on Friday, but once he got above his usual 50 pitch range he started to deal with a bit of fatigue and a potent Eagles lineup took advantage.

“It’s just a matter of the extended pitches that he wasn’t used to,” Schmitz said. “It’s just a different mindset of pitching when you’re starting.”

After the Cardinals went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third, Fredrickson was back on the mound in the fourth and he had settled back in. The senior picked up three strikeouts in the inning, although one of those was a dropped third strike in which D-E sophomore Levi Williams made it safely to first base.

Williams eventually made it around to score off a double by senior Ryan Shea, making it 4-0 and making the Cardinals pay for another error.

Fredrickson started the fifth with a strikeout as well, but after allowing two runs to score and one more baserunner, he was relieved by fellow senior Jaydon Boynton, who allowed one of the inherited runs to score before finishing the inning as Dover-Eyota led 7-0.

The Cardinals were finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, thanks to a two-out rally that cut the deficit to 7-2.

Freshman Gavin Salvetti started off by drawing a walk, then moving to second and third on a pair of wild pitches. Fredrickson then drew a walk as well, and senior Matthew Schell hit an infield single that scored both Salvetti and Fredrickson.

During the top of the sixth inning the Dover-Eyota offense and the rain both picked up, as the Eagles scored four runs to take an 11-2 lead before the game was called off with one out in the inning due to the weather.

With a roster in which freshmen outnumber seniors, there were some expected growing pains for the Cardinals, but with some solid hits in the last couple games, Schmitz is confident in the direction his team is going.

“We’re coming along. Before, it’s been pop ups, now they’re line drives. They’re going to find the holes and hopefully improve here as we go along,” Schmitz said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

