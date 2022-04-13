High school baseball: Late rally secures Winona's first win of the season

The particularly wet weather has thrown a curveball for the Winona baseball team so far this season.

With a handful of games being postponed, their season opener called off after five innings and practices moved indoors, the Winhawks have not had a ton of time to sharpen up even though it is already mid-April.

While WSHS was a bit rusty at the start of their first full game on Wednesday, the Winhawks rounded into form by the end to pick up their first win of the season 10-6 at home over Big 9 Conference foe Albert Lea.

The Tigers (0-1) started off the game with a run in the top of the first inning as junior Dakota Jahnke singled to right field to score senior Carter Miller for a 1-0 lead.

Winona (1-1) responded an inning later, with senior Andrew Wooden scoring when junior Treven Viestenz beat out an infield hit as the first baseman’s foot came off the bag from an errant throw, tying the game 1-1 through two innings.

In the third, Winona’s rust started to show, as the Winhawks had a handful of errors in the field that led to three Albert Lea runs and a 4-1 Tigers lead.

With so few reps on the field so far this season, WSHS had to learn on the fly during a chilly and windy game.

“There’s no fly balls and pop flies in the gym, so we kind of messed up a couple of those, but we’ll fix those things,” head coach Matt Smith said.

Senior starting pitcher Cody Hundorf was pulled with two outs in the third, though not for his performance, as he hit the 50 to 60 pitch range that he and Smith had agreed upon prior to the game.

The senior had good velocity and was hitting the strike zone, and the team’s errors led to three of his four runs being unearned. In total, Hundorf went 2 and 2/3 innings with one earned run, four hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Sophomore Carson Jones relieved him, getting the first batter he faced out to end the Winhawks’ only bad inning of the day.

Winona chipped away at the deficit in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of an Albert Lea defensive error as sophomore Tyler Kelner scored when the Tigers’ catcher overthrew third base on a pick-off attempt for a 4-2 score.

Jones kept the Tigers off the board in the top of the fourth and Winona took its first lead of the day in the bottom of the frame with a three-run rally for a 5-4 advantage.

Senior Brenden Full started the inning with a double to right field, and a few batters later Viestenz laid down a bunt with runners on first and second, and the well-placed ball forced Albert Lea’s catcher to rush and overthrow first base, which allowed Full to score from second for the inning’s first run. Two batters later, Kelner hit a single up the middle to score Viestanz and junior Kyle Hancock for a 5-4 lead.

Albert Lea tied the game in the top of the sixth with one run, then took a 6-5 in the top of the sixth, though Jones stranded runners in both frames as he completed a solid outing of 3 and 1/3 innings of relief with two earned runs, three hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Winona’s bats finally came alive in the bottom of the sixth, as the Winhawks scored five runs to surge into the lead 10-6 to take a big lead just a few innings after they were down big.

“I’m proud of them, being down 4-1 and staying patient, executing at the plate,” Smith said. “I liked the way they fought back, stayed under control.”

Senior Cole Schossow led off with a single to centerfield and sophomore Jonathan Heftman advanced him into scoring range with a sacrifice bunt. Kelner doubled to score Schossow, then junior Carter Shields drew a walk to set up a two-RBI double by senior Marcus Winter.

Winter advanced to third when Hundorf was walked, as the fourth ball got away from Albert Lea’s catcher, which allowed Hundorf to freely take second base on the first pitch of the next at bat. Senior Nathan Brand knocked home both runners with a single to finish off the rally.

Winter took the mound in the top of the seventh, striking out a pair as he picked up a save with a scoreless inning.

For the senior Winter, he thought the team learned a key lesson in their first full game of the year.

“We can’t get too down on ourselves,” Winter said “We struggled a little bit in the beginning, but after that we started to string some hits together and the game gets a lot more fun when you start stringing some hits together.”

Kelner, Winter and Full all had multi-hit games at the plate for the Winhawks. Full went 2-for-3 with one run scored, Winter was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run and Kelner went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs.

Though if you ask the Winona players, it was a well-rounded effort that earned them their first victory of the season.

“I think this was a great team win, really. Everyone contributed to defense, scoring, everything,” Full said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.