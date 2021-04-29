High school baseball: Larsen's slam highlights eight-run sixth to lead Winona over Austin

“I was just trying to throw strikes and let my defense work,” Merchlewitz said. “They had a couple of bloopers that were unfortunate. I just had to keep going up there and do my job. Just relax and keep throwing strikes. Trust my pitches and just let them go.”

The Winhawks were thinking about pulling him after the fourth inning, as he finished the frame with 86 pitches. But, he convinced the coaches to give him one more inning and he responded with a three-up, three-down, 11-pitch inning. His final line was four runs — one earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts in five innings.

“He kept us in it,” Smith said. “He could have easily hung his head — it could have ballooned out, but at 4-1 he kept us in the ballgame. We were thinking about taking him out (after the fourth), but he wanted one more inning. We had him at 86 pitches going into the fifth and he then went on to record an 11-pitch fifth inning. It was exactly what we needed from him and he delivered.”

Marcus Winter picked up the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief for the Winhawks, who are now a perfect 5-0 in Section 1AAA play. They will put that perfect mark up against section foe Kasson-Mantorville when they host the Komets 1 p.m. Saturday at Jerry Raddatz Field.

