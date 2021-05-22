High school baseball: Cale Beckman impressive at the plate, on the mound for Cotter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beckman loves pitching, but he’ll likely enter his collegiate career as a utility player, he said. At the end of the day, he doesn’t care where he plays.

“I’ve definitely always had that dream of playing college baseball. I’ll play anywhere, honestly,” said Beckman, who has also played shortstop in his career. “As long as I’m playing.”

Cotter coach Don Freeman is confident that Beckman will thrive at the collegiate level.

“He’s a versatile player. He can do a lot of different things, and maybe that’s what Viterbo needs down there,” Freeman said. “I think he’ll fit in well. He’s just a good kid. Nice kid. Straight-A student.

“He’s the kind of athlete you want on your team.”

Lucky for Freeman, Beckman isn’t the only one of those on the Ramblers’ roster this season.

Just two years removed from a winless season, Freeman is currently leading Cotter (6-8) to one of its better seasons of the last decade.