High school baseball: Cale Beckman impressive at the plate, on the mound for Cotter

Success is measured differently in baseball.
In what other sport is a 70% failure rate considered to be a job well done? There aren’t many. Still, think about what a .300 batting average typically signifies. In most cases, players batting over .300 are considered excellent hitters.
So what does that make Cotter High School senior Cale Beckman?
“Excellent” might be an understatement in his case.
“It’s just coming naturally this year,” said Beckman, who will take his talents to La Crosse, Wisconsin, next season to join Viterbo University. Beckman was also approached by Loras College and St. Ambrose University before choosing the V-Hawks.
“I haven’t hit this well in high school before, but in little league I was probably around there maybe,” he said. “This year, I feel like I’m seeing the ball really well.”
Again, probably an understatement.
Through 14 games this season, Beckman — Cotter’s catcher and leadoff hitter — has amassed 54 plate appearances. From those plate appearances, he has piled up 24 hits, good for a whopping .444 batting average along with a team-high nine RBI.
Additionally, Beckman is also Cotter’s ace on the mound, exceeding 80 miles per hour with his fastball while racking up a team-high three victories.
Beckman loves pitching, but he’ll likely enter his collegiate career as a utility player, he said. At the end of the day, he doesn’t care where he plays.
“I’ve definitely always had that dream of playing college baseball. I’ll play anywhere, honestly,” said Beckman, who has also played shortstop in his career. “As long as I’m playing.”
Cotter coach Don Freeman is confident that Beckman will thrive at the collegiate level.
“He’s a versatile player. He can do a lot of different things, and maybe that’s what Viterbo needs down there,” Freeman said. “I think he’ll fit in well. He’s just a good kid. Nice kid. Straight-A student.
“He’s the kind of athlete you want on your team.”
Lucky for Freeman, Beckman isn’t the only one of those on the Ramblers’ roster this season.
Just two years removed from a winless season, Freeman is currently leading Cotter (6-8) to one of its better seasons of the last decade.
Senior Nathan Stanislawski is another Cotter player batting over .400 this spring, also amassing an unconscionable .553 on-base percentage, a team-high. Freshmen infielders Brenin Speltz and Brett Biesanz are also shining, batting .351 and .338, respectively, in their first seasons at the varsity level.
Cotter is also fielding a junior varsity team this spring for the first time in school history, a testament to program’s continued growth.
“I think we’re just having more fun this year,” Beckman said. “When you’re getting 10-runned every game, it can be pretty demoralizing. So this year, now that we’re in every game, we’re a lot more into it and having a lot more fun.”
Said Freeman: “We’re right there. We’re competitive, but we’re also young. The program is moving in the right direction.”