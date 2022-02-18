Gymnastics: Young Winona/Cotter team gets set for state meet debuts

There is something brewing in the KidSport Gymnastics complex at the Winona Mall.

As the Winona/Cotter gymnastics team, which practices at KidSport, was tuning up prior to this weekend’s state meet there was an electricity in the air no matter how much the athletes tried to ignore the heightened stakes.

“I try to think of it as the same meet, but just bigger expectations, so I don’t get too nervous,” freshman Makenna Schroeder said.

Five Winhawks are headed up to Saint Paul to compete in Saturday’s individual championship, with a trio qualifying in the beam and two more in the vault.

With four of the five competitors being freshmen or younger and all five having at least one year of competition remaining, it is not only the present that is bright for the program.

At this point, the one key they are all focusing on is learning from the experience.

“My goal for the girls, as young as they are, is to get them as much experience as possible, getting some practice at performing under higher pressure situations and learning from that opportunity,” coach Brittney Steine said.

For a few of those young athletes, advancing past the sectional meet was quite a shock.

“For me personally, I did not expect to go to state at all,” freshman Jill Macon said.

One Winhawk does come into the meet with a bit of experience under her belt though: junior Natalya Franz has twice been to state after making it as an eighth grader and as a sophomore, with the state meet cancelled during her freshman season.

Having that extra mentor has made it much easier for Steine to get the other four girls up to speed with the ins and outs of the state experience.

“She does have that first-hand experience as far as what to expect,” Steine said. “She’s been super awesome about that first-hand experience and helping them recognize it’s great to just go and make sure you’re enjoying the experience because you only get so many shots at this.”

Franz will be competing as one of the two Winona/Cotter vaulters after a fourth-place finish at the Section 1A championship meet last Saturday punched her ticket. She will be joined in the event by eighth grader Pippa Serleth, who placed fifth at the section meet.

A trio of freshmen all qualified with consecutive finishes in the beam, as Schroeder placed second, Neveah Mitchell took third and Macon placed fourth at the section meet.

Wherever the Winhawks end up on the leaderboards, they believe that this year’s state meet could be just the first in a long stretch of success for the Winona/Cotter team.

“I think that we could all make it next year as a team” Mitchell said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.