Gone but not forgotten: Dave Heise's legacy to be felt at Winona Senior High for generations

Justine Schultz wrote a letter of gratitude to Dave Heise after his retirement in 2014.
The former Winona Senior High and current Saint Mary’s backstop wanted to let the legendary coach know how much she appreciated the fact that he believed in an eighth-grader when many thought she was simply too young to play varsity softball.
Heise never responded, which surprised Schultz.
Four years later, when Heise attended Schultz’s graduation party, she found out why.
“He looked at me and he said, ‘I’ve read your letter, I’ve kept your letter that you wrote to me. I didn’t have the words to write back, but I’m so proud of you,’” Schultz recalls. “That just shows who he was. The three perfect words to describe him were selfless, humble and respected. He never wanted to take the credit that he didn’t deserve to take credit for.”
Heise passed away Nov. 20 at the age of 77, but the lasting impact he left on the community will be felt for generations.
Whether it was through his 47 years of teaching math at Winona Senior High or through his 37 years as a coach for the Winhawks, or through his competitiveness on the racquetball court, or even through his love of pizza buffets and chocolate chip cookies, seemingly everybody within the Winona community had a connection to Dave Heise.
“I posted some things on social media and some of the people I saw comment back, I was just amazed with how many of them talked about the connection Dave had with them,” said Winona girls basketball coach Tim Gleason, who was an assistant when Heise was the head coach of the girls basketball team. “They are still talking about things that they remember from Coach Heise, like the little sayings he used to have or little things he used to tell them. That to me is what is remarkable. That’s what led me to the quote that I have on the wall in my office that a teacher affects eternity, and no one knows where their influence stops. Those were true words for Dave Heise. His influence on our school and our community is long lasting.”
On the outside Heise was all business. Every pair of socks he owned matched in unison with his tie or sweater. He had a classic combo that was a pink sweater with a blue tie and pink socks and once during homecoming week when students could dress up as their favorite teacher, then student Elliott Heath recreated that iconic pink and blue outfit. It just so happened that Heise wore the same outfit that same day.
“It was a classic photo,” former Winona Senior High softball coach Scott Halverson said. “He was a sharp dresser.”
Although he didn’t smile much, instead showing appreciation with his patented smirk, it didn’t take long for one to get to know Heise and when you did, he was just like the chocolate chip cookies he loved so much: Soft, warm and sweet.
“I don’t think anyone could say something bad about him ever,” said Schultz, whose mother played for Heise in the 1980s. “He was one of those people that they just walked through the door and you’re like, yeah, you’re cool. He always radiated positive energy. And he always believed in people.”
“He certainly was just a wonderful person, generous and kind.” said Halverson, who took over after Heise retired in 2014 and also shared a classroom wall with him for over two decades. “He had a real professional exterior, but for those people that got a chance to know him, it didn’t take long to understand him. He was goofy and funny. He had a real sense of humor.”
Heise was inducted into the Winona Senior High hall of fame in 2018. He was a great basketball and baseball player for the Winhawks, earning Big 9 All-Conference First Team honors in basketball as a senior while helping lead Winona to a fourth-place finish in the one-class state tournament in 1961. He then went on to play basketball and baseball at St. Olaf College, serving as co-captain on both teams. His physical talents stayed with him until the day he died.
“We played basketball together for many years,” Gleason said. “We would play basketball every Wednesday night and Heise would be guarding a guy 30 years younger and he could shoot the ball like how he must have when he was an athlete here. The guy was just a great athlete that could shoot the ball and that never left him.
“You always wanted Heise on your team because you had a chance.”
“He was one heck of a shooter,” Halverson added.
After graduation, Heise enrolled into medical school at the University of Minnesota before realizing he was meant to be an educator. He returned home to Winona where he earned his master’s degree in math at Winona State.
As they say the rest is history as Heise would go on to teach mathematics for 47 years at Winona Senior High in addition to a 37-year coaching career that saw him hold the head softball position from its Title 9 infancy until his retirement in 2014. He was the Big 9 Softball Coach of the Year twice. He also manned the sidelines for the girls basketball program for 13 years. He served faithfully as the Math Department Chair, Site based Team Leader, Faculty Representative for the District Math Curriculum Committee, and as Co-President of the WEA.
He was a cornerstone for many YMCA programs, volunteering for coaching clinics and served on the YMCA board. He was also instrumental in helping start the Winona WinStars Fastpitch softball organization, which provided the opportunity to play softball for so many little girls over the years.
“He really set the foundation for Winona softball,” Schultz said. “He created a winning program. We wouldn’t have won a state title without him.”
But for Heise, it was all about the relationships he made.
“When I think of Dave I remember back to the late 90’s or somewhere around 2000 when Mary Schultz was inducted (into the WSHS hall of fame) and Dave did the introduction speech,” Halverson said. “... He started talking about Mary — this athlete and student of his — and it was clear to everyone in the room what kind of person Dave was. He was so emotional and both he and Mary struggled to get through their speeches.
“And I think that for me, that was a really cool moment to see what it really was all about for Dave. He just loved personal interaction with the student athletes and you could see how much he cared for each and every one.”
And that is why he live on in the hearts of many for years to come.
