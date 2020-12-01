Gone but not forgotten: Dave Heise's legacy to be felt at Winona Senior High for generations

“I posted some things on social media and some of the people I saw comment back, I was just amazed with how many of them talked about the connection Dave had with them,” said Winona girls basketball coach Tim Gleason, who was an assistant when Heise was the head coach of the girls basketball team. “They are still talking about things that they remember from Coach Heise, like the little sayings he used to have or little things he used to tell them. That to me is what is remarkable. That’s what led me to the quote that I have on the wall in my office that a teacher affects eternity, and no one knows where their influence stops. Those were true words for Dave Heise. His influence on our school and our community is long lasting.”