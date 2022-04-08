Girls high school basketball: The Winona Daily News names All-Area team

The 2021-22 girls basketball season featured rivalry wins, thrilling comebacks and playoff excitement as local teams wrapped up another successful season. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the court game-in and game-out.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball team, with five first-team recipients, including one Player of the Year, and five second-team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Megan Morgan with the dribble Cotter's Megan Morgan (11) is this season's Winona Daily News All-Area Player of the Year, and is a two-time recipient of the award.

Megan Morgan, senior, guard, Cotter

Ever since she was in middle school, Morgan has been a critical part of the Cotter girls basketball program, and after another stellar season as a senior, she is this year’s WDN Player of the Year.

In eighth grade, she was good enough to make the varsity rotation, coming off the bench for the Ramblers. The next year, she was in the starting lineup and was one of the most important players during Cotter’s section final appearance, a 49-39 loss to Caledonia.

However, the big role by a freshman did not surprise Cotter coach Pat Bowlin.

“Megan was always playing up a couple years and she definitely belonged,” Bowlin said. “She always had an incredible instinct for the game. Just a kid that makes good decisions. She did that as a young player and it obviously continued throughout her entire career.”

Morgan was able to step up her game for her senior year, leading the team with 17.6 points per game with a stellar 40.7 percent on 3-point shots, becoming the first player to shoot 40-or-more percent from deep twice, while also setting both the single-season and career best percentages from the free throw line. She also scored 1,544 points in her career, placing second on the school’s leaderboard.

Shooting was her specialty, but her game goes beyond that. Even though she was a guard, Morgan led Cotter with 6.5 rebounds per game. She was also second on the team, averaging 3.4 assists and third with 2.5 steals per game.

Bowlin points out that all of those numbers could have been higher, but because Cotter won so many games handily in their 19-4 regular season, Morgan often spent much of the second half of games on the bench.

The reason for Morgan’s dominance late in her career is simple: she works as hard as she can on perfecting her game.

“I always have to be careful because I’ve been coaching for a long time, so I never want to say anyone’s the best I ever had, but she’s certainly near the top, if not the top, of kids who really worked on their game to improve,” Bowlin said.

Shortly after the end of her senior season, Morgan announced her commitment to play for College of Saint Benedict, a Division 3 program in St. Joseph, continuing her basketball career in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

This year is the second in a row that Morgan was named the Winona Daily News player of the year.

Morgan was joined by four more players on the All-Area first team.

FIRST TEAM

Lindsey Lettner, senior, guard, G-E-T

Made WDN All-Area second team as a junior…Two-time first team All-Coulee, Coulee Conference Player of the Year this season…Led the Red Hawks with an average of 17.8 points per game and 3.0 blocks, also grabbed 3.2 rebounds per game…Shot 32.9% from 3-point range, 42.6% from 2 and 72.2% from the free-throw line…G-E-T coach Louis Hurd said “She continually hones her craft as a scoring point guard and has deserved every award and credential she receives.”

Chayce Rollinger, senior, guard, C-FC

First-team All-Dairyland this season…Led the Pirates in scoring with 10.3 points per game, 3.0 assists per game, 2.9 steals per game and 27 3-pointers made…Shot 43% from the floor…C-FC coach Rick Peterson said “Chayce was a great floor leader for us this year, and her passion for the game and great attitude rubbed off on her teammates.”

Kaylee Ruberg, junior, forward, Rushford-Peterson

Made WDN All-Area second team as a sophomore…Two-time All-Three Rivers selection…Led the Trojans with 19.0 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game…Surpassed 1,000 careers points in her junior season, sits at 1,048…Scored 38 points in a Dec. 13 game against Lyle/Pacelli, which is the second-highest single game total in program history…R-P coach Joe Hatch says “Besides being a talented basketball player, Kaylee is a great teammate who looks out for her teammates. As a player, Kaylee is extremely versatile and can create scoring opportunities in a variety of different ways.”

Sofia Sandcork, senior, forward, Cotter

Second on the Ramblers with 15.5 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game, also tallying 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game…Shot 35.3% from 3, 68.3% from the free throw line and had a 50.3% effective field goal percentage…Cotter coach Pat Bowlin says “Sofia will always be known as an outstanding three-point shooter, but her ability to beat players off the dribble and finish with creativity around the rim is also among the best in Cotter history.”

SECOND TEAM

Alivia Bell, seventh grader, guard, Winona

Despite being six years older than many competitors, Bell played in all 26 games for the Winhawks and was third on the team in minutes with 24.9 minutes per game…Led the team with 7.6 points per game, also leading with 57 steals and seven blocks…Winona coach Tim Gleason says “I do believe she has greatness ahead of her and I believe she will lead the Winhawks for many years to come.”

Maile Gotzinger, senior, forward, C-FC

Second-team All-Dairyland this season…Tied for the team lead with 5.0 rebounds per game, second with 10.2 points per game and 13 blocks and 18 3’s, tallied 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game…C-FC coach Rick Peterson says “Maile has great leadership skills and a strong IQ for the game, and she had the ability to score from any position on the floor.”

Elise Sommer, senior, forward, Lewiston-Altura

All-Three Rivers selection this season…Led the team with 10.8 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game… After a game this season, Lewiston-Altura coach Trish Schultz said “She’s consistent, she always pours her heart into her game.”

Sera Speltz, senior, guard, Cotter

Averaged 8.5 points per game and 2.4 assists per game, finished second on the team with 2.6 steals per game…Shot 70.6% from the free throw line and had a 49.6% effective field goal percentage, while shooting 54% from 2-point range to lead the Ramblers…Cotter coach Pat Bowlin says “Possessing an extremely high basketball IQ, Sera consistently makes the right decisions on offense and is one of the best passers I have coached.”

Allyssa Williams, junior, guard, Cotter

Averaged 8.7 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game, leading the team with 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game…Shot 31.1% from 3, 65.9% from the free throw line with a 47.7% effective field goal percentage… After a game earlier this year, Cotter Pat Bowlin said “You watch the tape after the game and you’re just amazed at all the things she does to help us win.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

