Girls high school basketball: Fueled by defense, C-FC riding high into regionals

Rollinger’s development gives the Pirates another weapon in an already lethal arsenal, as it takes the pressure off of seniors Baures and Lindsey Peterson.

Peterson has been lights out from beyond the arc, leading the team in 3-pointers made (26) by shooting a blistering 43%, while Baures is tied with Rollinger for the second most 3-pointers made on the team with 17. But they aren’t the only ones that can shoot.

Maile Gotzinger has made seven triples, while Haili Brone and Breilynn Halverson have combined for 20 3’s at a 35% clip off the bench. But the best part of this group is the unselfishness.

“It’s just a good group of kids,” Rick Peterson said. “We talk a lot about it’s one team. They don’t care whose name is in the paper. At the end of the day it’s were you a good teammate? Were you making good choices? Everybody is happy for each other. They’re playing for each other. And that’s important.”

“We know how to play with each other,” Baures added. “We’ve been playing with each other since freshman year and the seniors — we really mesh well with the juniors this year.”