Girls high school basketball: C-FC runs past Eleva-Strum to keep pace for Dairyland title

The offense was impressive at times for the Pirates. When they ran their sets and half court offense, the ball was moving and as a result led to open opportunities.

"We try to put kids in the best spots to make them successful," Peterson said. "We have kids that do the little things like it doesn't get in the paper when you set a great back screen and somebody scores a layup. But they understand those little things are just as important as having eight to 10 points on a night."

The Cardinals cut a 19-point halftime deficit down to 14 when they started the second half on an 8-3 run to make it 35-21. But the Pirates responded with a 9-0 run that turned into 14-2 run.

Senior Jordyn Halverson led all scorers with 14 points, while junior Chayce Rollinger finished with 11 and senior Emma Baures added seven.

The Pirates close out the regular season Thursday when they travel to Augusta.

"It's been a good year," Peterson said. "But like I said we just have to keep taking it one game at a time and anything can happen on Thursday when we go to Augusta. We've had some cold shooting nights, but right now the outlook is good and these kids have some high hopes. But they know the next game in front of us is the most important."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.