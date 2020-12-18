Girls high school basketball: C-FC grinds out win in home opener

It made up for their own offensive struggles. It wasn't that the Pirates offense wasn't effective, they just had a hard time finishing.

"From the first play of the game we missed a layup, second play of the game missed a layup," Peterson said. "We missed a lot of them, but I told the girls you are getting good looks. They are going to go in."

Whitehall took advantage of the Pirates' struggles and surged ahead with a 33-28 lead about midway through the second half. That's when the C-FC offense awoke from its slumber thanks in part to some key contributions off the bench in the forms of Maile Gotzinger and Haili Brone.

Brone knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Pirates a 35-33 lead and after a pair of free throws from Jordyn Halverson, Gotzinger nailed a 3-pointer to push the lead up to seven. Gotzinger and Brone each finished with six points off the bench. In fact, the Pirates bench provided 22 points.

"Our bench is so deep," Halverson said. "Knowing we can always rely on other people when someone is off or not really going our way. We have people that are capable of doing the things we need them to do."