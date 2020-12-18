Girls high school basketball: C-FC grinds out win in home opener

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Rick Peterson knew it was going to take some time for his Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team to find their rhythm on Friday.
The Pirates last played on Nov. 24 before a positive case of COVID-19 on the junior varsity team halted basketball activities until Dec. 9. Then their Dec. 15 game against Melrose-Mindoro was postponed after the Mustangs had their own COVID-19 issues. That meant that Friday's game against Whitehall would be the Pirates' first game in 24 days.
"You could tell we were a little rusty," Peterson said.
But thankfully for the Pirates, their defense wasn't, as it held the fort down until the offense could shake off the rust.
And even though it took maybe a bit longer than what they would have liked, the Pirates eventually rediscovered their shooting touch, ending the game by scoring 17 of the final 21 points to defeat Whitehall 45-37 in their home opener Friday night.
"Defense was why we won tonight," Peterson said.
That defense forced 20 Whitehall turnovers thanks to an aggressive 1-2-2 zone trap defense that intermixed with the Pirates man-to-man defense.The Norse often had a hard time getting into their offense, especially in the second half when the Pirates ramped up the pressure.
It made up for their own offensive struggles. It wasn't that the Pirates offense wasn't effective, they just had a hard time finishing.
"From the first play of the game we missed a layup, second play of the game missed a layup," Peterson said. "We missed a lot of them, but I told the girls you are getting good looks. They are going to go in."
Whitehall took advantage of the Pirates' struggles and surged ahead with a 33-28 lead about midway through the second half. That's when the C-FC offense awoke from its slumber thanks in part to some key contributions off the bench in the forms of Maile Gotzinger and Haili Brone.
Brone knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Pirates a 35-33 lead and after a pair of free throws from Jordyn Halverson, Gotzinger nailed a 3-pointer to push the lead up to seven. Gotzinger and Brone each finished with six points off the bench. In fact, the Pirates bench provided 22 points.
"Our bench is so deep," Halverson said. "Knowing we can always rely on other people when someone is off or not really going our way. We have people that are capable of doing the things we need them to do."
"These guys battle hard in practice everyday," Peterson said. "It's just great to have a bench like that that can come in whether you are in foul trouble or just somebody is struggling."
Lindsey Peterson and Halverson each scored seven points to pace a C-FC offense that saw all 10 players register a point.
"We were down at times but didn't panic," Halverson said. "We have great leadership with our juniors and seniors. Everybody kind of did their part and everybody contributed. It was 10-strong the whole time."
Although it wasn't the prettiest of wins, the Pirates know this is one to build on. Something they will look to do when they host Blair-Taylor Monday.
"It truly is a big step for this team," Halverson said. "It just shows we can pull off what we believe we can pull off. I think that will really help us in the future. And when we are on it will help us too, because we believe we can do it."
