Girls high school basketball: C-FC given No. 1 seed for regionals

The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team has had a stellar regular season for which it was rewarded on Sunday with a No. 1 seed for the upcoming WIAA playoffs.

The Pirates (11-3, 9-2) will host the winner of No. 5 Plum City/Elmwood and No. 4 Eleva-Strum at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. If they win, they would host the winner of No. 3 Whitehall and No. 2 Blair-Taylor on Saturday, Feb. 13.

C-FC was given the No. 1 seed over Blair-Taylor despite the Wildcats being ahead in the Dairyland Conference with a 10-1 conference record. The two teams split the regular season with the Pirates winning the most recent matchup 75-61 on Jan. 18. The Pirates have also won 10 of their past 12 games overall.

