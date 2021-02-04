Get ready for April madness: Minnesota high school state tournaments are back

Absent since last March, Minnesota high school sports state tournaments will return starting in a month with winter sports championships that will conclude on the second weekend of April.

The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday approved tournaments for Nordic and Alpine skiing, dance team, boys' swimming, gymnastics, wrestling, girls' and boys' hockey, and girls' and boys' basketball.

But they're going to look and feel different from anything the league has held in the past, owing to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be fewer competitors, different venues and altered formats for some sports, and limited attendance for all tournaments.

Winter tournaments will start on March 10 with the Alpine skiing state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and the Nordic skiing state meet two days later at the same location. They will conclude with basketball tournament championship games for boys and girls on April 9-10 at Target Center.

The boys' and girls' hockey tournaments will conclude with championship games in both classes on April 3 at Xcel Energy Center.