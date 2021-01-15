Get one percent better everyday: Mindset for Winona/Cotter wrestling stays the same in unprecedented season

It will be a much different look for wrestling season this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying and — as a result — shortening a season that seems unlikely to end with a postseason, the Winona/Cotter wrestling team and coach Joe Hoialmen aren’t focused so much on wins and losses. But that doesn’t mean the expectations aren’t the same.
“My main focus has always been that we work hard and then try to improve 1% a day,” Hoialmen said. “We do that, life’s going to be good. If we get 1% better a day then guess what? We are all going to be better, and they are going to be better for it.”
With the graduation of Ryan Henningson, this season was already shaping up to be a different one for the Winhawks. The defending MSHSL Class AAA 120-pound state champion — who now wrestles varsity at North Dakota State as a freshman — left big shoes to fill, not only for his ability on the mat, but also his leadership.
Yet, there is another Henningson that is more than capable of filling that void in the form of Ryan’s younger brother, Logan. The sophomore was named a captain this season after a year that saw him qualify for state at 113 pounds.
“Logan works so hard,” Hoialmen said. “After practice he does sprints by himself, and he has been getting others to join him. That’s awesome. That’s leadership.”
The Henningsons made up two of the four Winhawks who qualified for state. Senior Andrew Meyer qualified at 182 pounds and is coming off a busy fall season that saw him play both soccer and football. He was also named a captain for this season.
“He’s just a tremendous athlete,” Hoialmen said. “Just uncanny. He’s a workhorse, too, loves to work hard. He has that carefree attitude. That’s what it’s about, have some fun but you still have to work hard.”
The Winhawks will miss Zander Rusert, who qualified for state the past two years but decided not to go out — citing COVID-19 concerns. It makes a small group smaller, but Hoialmen likes what he has in specifically sophomores Brenin Speltz and Evan Marud as well as freshmen Owen Allred and Julien Vinseon-Audetat. Factor in, too, the return of sophomore Peyton Hoff, who played basketball last year instead of wrestling.
“Peyton has just raw talent which is amazing,” Hoialmen said. “He makes you go, ‘Wow did he just do that?’ He’s going to be very, very good.”
The meets will be smaller this season, and the big invitationals that are always circled on the calendar before the season won’t be happening. Masks must be worn at all times but can be taken off for when the student-athletes are actually wrestling, as the masks could be seen as a choking hazard. But after these past few months about the uncertainty of a wrestling season, the kids will take it.