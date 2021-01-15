Get one percent better everyday: Mindset for Winona/Cotter wrestling stays the same in unprecedented season

It will be a much different look for wrestling season this year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying and — as a result — shortening a season that seems unlikely to end with a postseason, the Winona/Cotter wrestling team and coach Joe Hoialmen aren’t focused so much on wins and losses. But that doesn’t mean the expectations aren’t the same.

“My main focus has always been that we work hard and then try to improve 1% a day,” Hoialmen said. “We do that, life’s going to be good. If we get 1% better a day then guess what? We are all going to be better, and they are going to be better for it.”

With the graduation of Ryan Henningson, this season was already shaping up to be a different one for the Winhawks. The defending MSHSL Class AAA 120-pound state champion — who now wrestles varsity at North Dakota State as a freshman — left big shoes to fill, not only for his ability on the mat, but also his leadership.

Yet, there is another Henningson that is more than capable of filling that void in the form of Ryan’s younger brother, Logan. The sophomore was named a captain this season after a year that saw him qualify for state at 113 pounds.