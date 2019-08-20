Winona defensive end Aaron Witt has flipped his college commitment from Iowa to Wisconsin, he announced on Twitter on Monday.
“Wisconsin has been my dream school and I just could not turn down this opportunity,” Witt said in a Tweet. “I am very grateful for the staff and everyone at The University of Iowa. With that being said I am committing to the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound three-star recruit is ranked as the 34th strongside defensive end in the country and the 7th-ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota regardless of position by 247spots.com.
The recruiting process has been eventful for Witt who originally committed to the University of Minnesota last fall. He then decommitted from Minnesota this May before committing to Iowa in June. And now has landed in Wisconsin’s recruiting class.
Witt lived in opponents backfields last season as a junior, racking up 18 tackles for loss to go along with seven sacks. He also had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He is third all-time in career sacks at WSHS with 12, and needs 5.5 this season to tie Nick Waldo’s record of 17.5.
Witt and the Winhawks open their season next Friday against Albert Lea at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.