Feb. 9 High school roundup: Trojans boys knock off Cotter, while girls handle Mabel-Canton
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

Feb. 9 High school roundup: Trojans boys knock off Cotter, while girls handle Mabel-Canton

The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team used another efficient night from Justin Ruberg and some tough second half defense to grab their second consecutive win with a 53-35 victory over Cotter Tuesday night at the John R. Nett Rec Center.

Ruberg finished 7 of 8 from the floor to score a team-best 16 points to go along with five rebounds for a Rushford-Peterson squad that held the Ramblers (0-8, 0-6) to just 10 second half points. 

Luke O’Hare finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Ben Wieser flirted with a double-double by collecting seven rebounds to go along with eight points.

The Trojans (5-3, 4-3) will look to make it three in a row Thursday when they host PEM. The Ramblers will seek their first win when they host Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Rushford-Peterson 55, Mabel-Canton 34

RUSHFORD — The Trojans snapped a five-game losing streak thanks to some solid defense and a balanced offense.

Kaylee Ruberg and Isabelle Olson each finished with a team-best 10 points, while Ellie Ekern and Alayna Helgemoe each added eight. Helgemoe also collected six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Trojans (2-5).

The Trojans held the Cougars to just 32 percent shooting (13-for-34).

Three Rivers

Chatfield 63, Lewiston-Altura 45

LEWISTON — Janae Salvetti scored 12 points and Kylie Verthein added 11 for the Cardinals (0-7, 0-6) but L-A was outscored 33-18 in the second half.

Big 9

Rochester Century 62, Winona 38

ROCHESTER — The Winhawks (1-7, 1-6) will look to bounce back Friday when they host Owatonna.

