Feb. 28 High school sports roundup: Winona goaltender Benson sets milestone in defeat

FARIBAULT — Winona Senior High boys hockey goaltender Alex Benson reached a milestone few at his level reach.
The senior registered his 2,500th career save as part of a 41 save night in the Winhawks 5-0 loss to Faribault on Saturday.
Benson, who set the program record for career saves last season, now has 2,504 through five seasons as a starter.
The Falcons (6-5-1) scored single goals in the first and second periods before netting three in the third. They outshot the Winhawks (2-9-1) 46-23.
The Winhawks will look to bounce back against Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Bud King Ice Arena.
GIRLS HOCKEY Big 9
Mankato East 10, Winona 0: MANKATO — The Cougars scored six goals in the second period. Eighth-grade goaltender Aliya Gricius made 40 saves for Winona (0-12).
GYMNASTICS
Winona 137.525, Red Wing 113: The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team set a season high score of 137.525 as they sended their seniors off in style on Senior Day.
The Winhawks finished top three in the all-around with senior Chloe Hughes scoring a season-best 37.1 to take first followed by sophomore Natalya Franz (35.575) — a season-high for her as well — and eighth-grader Jillian Macon (31.25). The Winhawks took four out of the top five spots on the vault with Chloe Hughes in finishing first (9.65), Natalya Franz second (9.05), Morgan Walker third (8.95) and Paige Hawkinson fifth (8.4).
Franz won on bars (8.95) and was followed closely by Hughes (8.875). The two flipped-flopped on the beam with Hughes taking first (9.05) followed by Franz (8.725). Hanalei Hocum was third (7.7) and and Paige Hawkinson was fourth (7.55). The sweep continued on the floor with Hughes (9.525) winning, followed by Franz (8.85), Hawkinson and Jill Macon tied for third (8.5) and Morgan Walker took fifth (8.45).