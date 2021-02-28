Feb. 28 High school sports roundup: Winona goaltender Benson sets milestone in defeat

FARIBAULT — Winona Senior High boys hockey goaltender Alex Benson reached a milestone few at his level reach.

The senior registered his 2,500th career save as part of a 41 save night in the Winhawks 5-0 loss to Faribault on Saturday.

Benson, who set the program record for career saves last season, now has 2,504 through five seasons as a starter.

The Falcons (6-5-1) scored single goals in the first and second periods before netting three in the third. They outshot the Winhawks (2-9-1) 46-23.

The Winhawks will look to bounce back against Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Bud King Ice Arena.

GIRLS HOCKEY Big 9

Mankato East 10, Winona 0: MANKATO — The Cougars scored six goals in the second period. Eighth-grade goaltender Aliya Gricius made 40 saves for Winona (0-12).

GYMNASTICS

Winona 137.525, Red Wing 113: The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team set a season high score of 137.525 as they sended their seniors off in style on Senior Day.