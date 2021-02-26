Feb. 26 High school sports roundup: Winona boys win big on Senior Night

The Winona Senior High boys basketball team celebrated their eight seniors in style on Friday, as they handled Red Wing 63-42 on Senior Night at Winona Senior High for their third straight victory.
Junior Jasper Hedin registered a double-double, finishing with a team-high 12 points and 12 rebounds. Seniors Max Maxwell and Jake Miller each added 11, while fellow senior AJ Appicelli. Junior Shane Schmarmach continued his breakout season, stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Winhawks (7-6, 7-6).
Winona will look to make it four in a row when they host Owatonna Tuesday.
Three Rivers
Lewiston-Altura 68, La Crescent-Hokah 67
LEWISTON — Collin Bonow delivered the game-winning basket with 4.9 seconds left to lift the Cardinals (6-5, 4-5) to a big win over the Lancers (8-4, 6-3).
Bonow finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. He was one of four Cardinals to finish in double figures with Thomas Menk scoring 16, Sam Bronk 14 and Kyle Fredrickson 11.
Freshman Parker McQuin scored 17 points to lead La Crescent-Hokah.
St. Charles 77, Cotter 58
ST. CHARLES — Connor Yucum finished with a team-best 19 pints, while CAle Beckman and Tate Gilbertson each added 14 to lead the Ramblers (1-12, 0-10).
But Cotter couldn’t contain Saints’ standout Kooper Vaughn, who scored a game-high 35 points on seven 3-pointers.
Caledonia 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
WABASHA, Minn. — Behind a balanced offensive attack, the Warriors won its 10th straight game.
Senior Austin Klug scored 13 points and had 11 of them in the first half for Caledonia (12-1, 10-0), which won its 48th straight conference game.
Sophomore Lewis Doyle added 12 points for the Warriors, who led 46-18 at the half and received at least one point from 13 players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Goodhue 71, Caledonia 47
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (8-3, 7-2) had a four-game winning streak ended.
Sadie Treptow made a 3-pointer and scored 13 points to lead Caledonia, which scored just 21 points and faced a 26-point halftime deficit.