Feb. 26 High school sports roundup: Winona boys win big on Senior Night

The Winona Senior High boys basketball team celebrated their eight seniors in style on Friday, as they handled Red Wing 63-42 on Senior Night at Winona Senior High for their third straight victory.

Junior Jasper Hedin registered a double-double, finishing with a team-high 12 points and 12 rebounds. Seniors Max Maxwell and Jake Miller each added 11, while fellow senior AJ Appicelli. Junior Shane Schmarmach continued his breakout season, stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Winhawks (7-6, 7-6).

Winona will look to make it four in a row when they host Owatonna Tuesday.

Three Rivers

Lewiston-Altura 68, La Crescent-Hokah 67

LEWISTON — Collin Bonow delivered the game-winning basket with 4.9 seconds left to lift the Cardinals (6-5, 4-5) to a big win over the Lancers (8-4, 6-3).

Bonow finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. He was one of four Cardinals to finish in double figures with Thomas Menk scoring 16, Sam Bronk 14 and Kyle Fredrickson 11.

Freshman Parker McQuin scored 17 points to lead La Crescent-Hokah.