Feb. 25 High school sports roundup: R-P boys bounce back in a big way verse Mabel-Canton

MABEL, Minn. — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team was able to bounce back from a tough loss against Caledonia on Tuesday with a dominating 69-27 victory over Mabel-Canton Thursday night at Rushford-Peterson High School.

Senior Luke O’Hare had another stellar night for the Trojans (6-6), nearly outscoring Mabel-Canton by himself with a game-high 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Fellow senior Justin Ruberg finished 6 of 7 from the free throw line to add 10 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists. As a team, the Trojans were an impressive 24-for-44 (54.5%) from the field and 16 of 19 from the free throw line.

The Trojans will look to make it two in a row Monday when they host Cotter.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Big 9

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Albert Lea 7, Winona 1

Ashtin Holzer scored unassisted for the Winhawks lone goal. Eighth-grade goaltender Aliya Gricius made 58 saves for Winona (0-11), which are back in action at 7:15 p.m. Saturday when they host Mankato East.

BOYS HOCKEY

Big 9

Albert Lea 6, Winona 2

ALBERT LEA — The Winhawks (2-8-1) will look to bounce back when they travel to take on Faribault at Noon on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.