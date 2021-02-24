Feb. 23 High school sports roundup: R-P boys drops thriller to Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team had a four-point halftime lead and saw four finish in double figures, but in the end couldn't find a way to get past rival Caledonia.

Behind a game-high 23 points from senior Austin Klug, the Warriors battled back from a four-point halftime deficit to earn a 72-69 win over the Trojans on Tuesday night.

The Warriors, who improved to 11-1 overall and and 9-0 in the conference, have now won nine games in a row since losing to Onalaska on Jan. 22. Caledonia has also won 47 straight conference games. The Trojans fall to 6-6 overall and 4-6 in conference and have now lost three of their past four games.

Senior Luke O'Hare led the Trojans with 19 points on 7 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Trey Olson was 5 of 8 from 3-point range to add 16 points, while Malachi Bunke chipped in 15 points and Justin Ruberg finished with 10. As a team, the Trojans made 14 3s (14-for-23) and finished over 50% shooting for the game (26-or-47).

Caledonia senior forward Sam Privet added 13 and senior guard Andrew Kunelius, senior forward Casey Schultz and junior guard Jackson Koepke each had 12.

Klug had 13 of his points in the first half, but Caledonia trailed 40-36 at the break.