Feb. 2 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls basketball knocks off R-P

Senior Maddie Quick made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points for West Salem, which outscored the Raiders (7-8, 6-5) by eight points after halftime. Quick made five 3s and had 19 of her points in the first half.

Arcadia was led by sophomore Breah Golden, who matched Quick’s six 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Chloe Halverson added 14 points and Hailey Sonsalla 11 for the Raiders.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big 9

Mankato East 61, Winona 47

MANKATO — The Winhawks had three finish in double figures but the Cougars (4-0, 4-0) — ranked ninth in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News — were able to expand on a 24-18 halftime lead to hand Winona (3-3, 3-3) its third straight loss.

Jasper Hedin finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while Max Maxwell tallied 11 and Noah Grafton pitched in 10.

The Winhawks will look to snap their skid when they host Northfield Friday.

Dairyland

Eau Claire Immanuel 54, C-FC 38

