Feb. 2 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls basketball knocks off R-P

RUSHFORD — Olivia Gardner was one of three players to finish in double figures, scoring 15 of her 17 points in the first half to help lead the Cotter girls basketball team to a 70-39 win over Three Rivers foe Rushford-Peterson Tuesday night at Rushford-Peterson High School.
The Ramblers were originally supposed to play at Caledonia, but the Warriors were forced to cancel Tuesday morning. The Trojans had an opening after their game against Leroy-Ostrander was cancelled.
Junior Sofia Sandcork added 11 points, while senior Ellie Macal chipped in 10 for the Ramblers (4-2, 4-1), which led 42-16 at halftime. Junior Megan Morgan flirted with a triple-double, tallying nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Kaylee Ruberg scored 13 points to lead Rushford-Peterson (1-4, 0-4).
Big 9
Mankato East 57, Winona 27
The Winhawks (1-5, 1-5) will look to snap their three-game losing streak on the road Friday at Northfield.
Coulee
West Salem 70, Arcadia 56
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (9-1, 7-1) won their third straight game and padded their lead in the conference standings.
Senior Maddie Quick made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points for West Salem, which outscored the Raiders (7-8, 6-5) by eight points after halftime. Quick made five 3s and had 19 of her points in the first half.
Arcadia was led by sophomore Breah Golden, who matched Quick’s six 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Chloe Halverson added 14 points and Hailey Sonsalla 11 for the Raiders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big 9
Mankato East 61, Winona 47
MANKATO — The Winhawks had three finish in double figures but the Cougars (4-0, 4-0) — ranked ninth in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News — were able to expand on a 24-18 halftime lead to hand Winona (3-3, 3-3) its third straight loss.
Jasper Hedin finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while Max Maxwell tallied 11 and Noah Grafton pitched in 10.
The Winhawks will look to snap their skid when they host Northfield Friday.
Dairyland
Eau Claire Immanuel 54, C-FC 38
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates (3-13, 3-8) had a hard time containing Britton Rutz, as he scored a game-high 21 points to help hand C-FC their third consecutive loss.
Ethan Hunger led C-FC with 11 points, while Tristan Ostrem, Matt Bjorge and Austin Becker each added seven.
The Pirates will try to bounce back when they travel to Gilmanton Friday.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 73, Cotter 38
Connor Yocum scored 14 points to lead the Ramblers (0-5, 0-3).
Sam Privet scored 18 points to lead the Warriors (5-1, 4-0) to their second win in a row.
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah 54, Arcadia 43
ARCADIA — Parker McQuin scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Lancers (4-1) outscore Arcadia 37-24 after halftime for the nonconference victory.
Mason Bills added 10 points for the Lancers, while Carson Pehler and Austin Zastrow each finished with 11 points to lead Arcadia (7-6).
GYMNASTICS
Big 9
Austin 129.9, Winona 128.575
AUSTIN — Natayla Franz won the all-around title (33.175) with teammate Chloe Hughes finishing right behind her in second (32.825).
Franz won the uneven bars (8.525) and also finished second in the floor exercise (8.650). Hughes took second on the balance beam (7.975), third on the bars (7.800), fourth on the vault (8.650) and fourth on the floor exercise (8.400).
Coulee
G-E-T co-op 129.875, Viroqua co-op 125.175
GALESVILLE — The G-E-T co-op’s Paris Lambert won the vault (8.625) and the floor exercise (8.9) while teammate Sophie White won the balance beam (8.925).
Lambert, who also finished second on the uneven bars (8.125), was second in the all-around (33.45).
The Viroqua co-op’s Morgan Siekert won the uneven bars (8.575) and the all-around (33.8). Siekert also finished second on the vault (8.4), the floor exercise (8.675) and the balance beam (8.15).