 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19 High school sports roundup: WSHS gymnast Hughes wins all-around at Mankato triangular
0 comments
alert top story

Feb. 19 High school sports roundup: WSHS gymnast Hughes wins all-around at Mankato triangular

{{featured_button_text}}

MANKATO — Winona Senior High gymnast Chloe Hughes kept her stellar senior campaign going by winning the all-around competition for the fifth time in six meets this season but the Winhawks fell in a tightly-contested triangular in Mankato.

The Winhawks finished behind Mankato West (139.325) and Mankato East (133.800) with a score of 132.500.

Hughes won the floor exercise (9.45), while tying for first on the vault (9.45) and the beam (9.0). Winona sophomore Natalya Franz placed second on the bars (8.275). 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big 9

Winona 71, Albert Lea 43

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winhawks used double-doubles from Max Maxwell and Shane Scharmach to snap a three-game losing streak.

Maxwell finished with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Scharmach scored 12 points and dished out 12 assists to lift a Winhawks squad that had lost six of seven after a 3-0 start.

AJ Appicelli chipped in 14 points for Winona, which is next back in action Wednesday when they travel to take on Rochester John Marshall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big 9

Albert Lea 62, Winona 33

ALBERT LEA — The Winhawks (1-10, 1-8) dropped their eighth straight and will look to bounce back Tuesday when they host Rochester John Marshall.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow to pile up in Northeast as winter storm barrels through

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News