Feb. 19 High school sports roundup: WSHS gymnast Hughes wins all-around at Mankato triangular

MANKATO — Winona Senior High gymnast Chloe Hughes kept her stellar senior campaign going by winning the all-around competition for the fifth time in six meets this season but the Winhawks fell in a tightly-contested triangular in Mankato.

The Winhawks finished behind Mankato West (139.325) and Mankato East (133.800) with a score of 132.500.

Hughes won the floor exercise (9.45), while tying for first on the vault (9.45) and the beam (9.0). Winona sophomore Natalya Franz placed second on the bars (8.275).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big 9

Winona 71, Albert Lea 43

The Winhawks used double-doubles from Max Maxwell and Shane Scharmach to snap a three-game losing streak.

Maxwell finished with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Scharmach scored 12 points and dished out 12 assists to lift a Winhawks squad that had lost six of seven after a 3-0 start.

AJ Appicelli chipped in 14 points for Winona, which is next back in action Wednesday when they travel to take on Rochester John Marshall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big 9