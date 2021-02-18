Feb. 19 High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura girls basketball notches first victory

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura High School girls basketball team used a 21-point advantage from beyond the arc to capture their first win of the season 50-42 over Rushford-Peterson Thursday night at Lewiston-Altura High School.

The Cardinals (1-9, 1-7) made seven 3-pointers thanks in part to Kylie Verthein, who knocked down four triples on her way to 14 points. She also collected 14 rebounds to record the double-double. Teammate Christa Sauer made two 3s of her own to finish with 14 points as well.

Kaylee Ruberg did her best to keep the Trojans (2-8, 0-8) in it, scoring a game-high 19 points

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

RUSHFORD — The Trojans (6-5) snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to an offense that finished close to 60% shooting (38-for-64) from the field.

Justin Ruberg was a big reason why with the senior scoring a game-high 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Malachi Bunke added 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Bunke also collected a team-best five rebounds.