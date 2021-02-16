 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16 High school sports roundup: Winona/Cotter gymnastics wins dual over Century
0 comments
alert top story
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

Feb. 16 High school sports roundup: Winona/Cotter gymnastics wins dual over Century

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team took first and second in all four events plus the all-around to defeat Rochester Century 136.85-125.75 in a dual Tuesday night at Gage Elementary School.

Senior Chloe Hughes continued her stellar season by winning the all-around for the fourth time this season with a season-high score of 36.50. Hughes’ closest competition was once again her teammate sophomore Natalya Franz, who finished with a season-high 35.10 in the all-around behind a season-high score on the bars (8.625).

The Winhawks are next in action 6 p.m. Friday in Mankato.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 3

Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55

ARCADIA — The Raiders missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to allow the fifth-seeded Buffaloes hang on.

Senior Evan Pauly scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half and made one of Arcadia’s 10 3-pointers. Senior Chandler Sonsalla made five of those 3s and ended up with 15 for the Raiders (8-9).

Junior Kaden Updike added two 3-pointers and eight points for Arcadia, which battled back from a 34-25 halftime deficit.

Division 4

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Elmwood/Plum City 50, C-FC 48

ELMWOOD — The Pirates saw their season come to an end and finish the year with a 5-16 record.

Big 9

Austin 41, Winona 35

AUSTIN — The Winhawks (4-6, 4-6) nearly overcame an 11-point halftime deficit before suffering their sixth loss in their past seven games.

Senior Max Maxwell paced the Winona offense scoring 10 points, while fellow senior Jake Miller finished a point shy of a double-double — tallying nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Winhawks will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Albert Lea.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 68, Rushford-Peterson 50

RUSHFORD — Molly Bills and Cali Esser combined for 46 points to help the Lancers to their third win in four games.

Esser had seven steals to go along with her team-high 24 points, while Bills finished with 22 points thanks to a 4-for-7 effort from beyond the arc. Maddie Danielson chipped in 14 points as well for the Lancers (3-4, 4-4).

Kayle Ruberg scored 12 points on 6 of 7 shooting to lead the Trojans (2-7, 0-7).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Another storm to take aim at the East this weekend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News