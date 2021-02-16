Feb. 16 High school sports roundup: Winona/Cotter gymnastics wins dual over Century

ROCHESTER — The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team took first and second in all four events plus the all-around to defeat Rochester Century 136.85-125.75 in a dual Tuesday night at Gage Elementary School.

Senior Chloe Hughes continued her stellar season by winning the all-around for the fourth time this season with a season-high score of 36.50. Hughes’ closest competition was once again her teammate sophomore Natalya Franz, who finished with a season-high 35.10 in the all-around behind a season-high score on the bars (8.625).

The Winhawks are next in action 6 p.m. Friday in Mankato.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 3

Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55

ARCADIA — The Raiders missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to allow the fifth-seeded Buffaloes hang on.

Senior Evan Pauly scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half and made one of Arcadia’s 10 3-pointers. Senior Chandler Sonsalla made five of those 3s and ended up with 15 for the Raiders (8-9).