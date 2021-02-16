Feb. 16 High school sports roundup: Winona/Cotter gymnastics wins dual over Century

ROCHESTER — The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team took first and second in all four events plus the all-around to defeat Rochester Century 136.85-125.75 in a dual Tuesday night at Gage Elementary School.
Senior Chloe Hughes continued her stellar season by winning the all-around for the fourth time this season with a season-high score of 36.50. Hughes’ closest competition was once again her teammate sophomore Natalya Franz, who finished with a season-high 35.10 in the all-around behind a season-high score on the bars (8.625).
The Winhawks are next in action 6 p.m. Friday in Mankato.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WIAA regional quarterfinals
Division 3
Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55
ARCADIA — The Raiders missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to allow the fifth-seeded Buffaloes hang on.
Senior Evan Pauly scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half and made one of Arcadia’s 10 3-pointers. Senior Chandler Sonsalla made five of those 3s and ended up with 15 for the Raiders (8-9).
Junior Kaden Updike added two 3-pointers and eight points for Arcadia, which battled back from a 34-25 halftime deficit.
Division 4
Elmwood/Plum City 50, C-FC 48
ELMWOOD — The Pirates saw their season come to an end and finish the year with a 5-16 record.
Big 9
Austin 41, Winona 35
AUSTIN — The Winhawks (4-6, 4-6) nearly overcame an 11-point halftime deficit before suffering their sixth loss in their past seven games.
Senior Max Maxwell paced the Winona offense scoring 10 points, while fellow senior Jake Miller finished a point shy of a double-double — tallying nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Winhawks will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Albert Lea.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 68, Rushford-Peterson 50
RUSHFORD — Molly Bills and Cali Esser combined for 46 points to help the Lancers to their third win in four games.
Esser had seven steals to go along with her team-high 24 points, while Bills finished with 22 points thanks to a 4-for-7 effort from beyond the arc. Maddie Danielson chipped in 14 points as well for the Lancers (3-4, 4-4).