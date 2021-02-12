Feb. 12 High school sports roundup: G-E-T boys knock off Westby in regular season finale

GALESVILLE — Playing in their first game since Jan. 25, the G-E-T High School boys basketball team used a game-high 24 points from Cody Schmitz to pick up their second consecutive victory with a 54-46 victory over Westby in the regular season finale Friday night at G-E-T High School.

Schmitz was joined in double figures by Sawyer Schmidt, as the Red Hawks (3-9, 3-5) swept the season series with Westby (2-14, 0-11)

G-E-T will look to make it three in a row when they open up postseason play against third-seeded Durand in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Big 9

Owatonna 70, Winona 49

OWATONNA — Playing without their leading scorer Jasper Hedin for the second consecutive game, the Winhawks (4-5, 4-5) played hard before the Huskies (7-2, 7-2) pulled away late.

Jake Miller finished with 12 points and an eye-popping 17 rebounds, while Max Maxwell and Andrew Grafton each added nine points to lead the Winhawks.

Winona will look to bounce back Tuesday when they travel to take on Austin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0