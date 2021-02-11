Feb. 11 High school roundup: Cotter girls win in OT on Williams game-winner

GOODHUE, Minn. — Megan Morgan made two free throws with one second remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime where Aubrey Williams was the hero, knocking down the game-winner with 10 seconds to give the Cotter girls basketball team a huge road victory over Goodhue 53-52 on Thursday night.

The Ramblers (6-2) trailed Goodhue (5-2) — ranked 16th by Minnesota Basketball News — by as much as 10 in the first half before using a 6-0 run to trim it down to 24-20 at the half.

Morgan finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 15 points and collecting 10 rebounds. She also tallied an impressive six steals to go along with five assists. Fellow junior Sofia Sandcork added 13 points, while senior Ellie Macal chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds to help Cotter collect their fifth consecutive victory.

The Ramblers will look to make it six in a row on Thursday when they travel to Dover-Eyota.

Nonconference

Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 31

LEWISTON — Ava Privet knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors (5-2, 4-2) to the road victory.