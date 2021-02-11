Feb. 11 High school roundup: Cotter girls win in OT on Williams game-winner

GOODHUE, Minn. — Megan Morgan made two free throws with one second remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime where Aubrey Williams was the hero, knocking down the game-winner with 10 seconds to give the Cotter girls basketball team a huge road victory over Goodhue 53-52 on Thursday night.
The Ramblers (6-2) trailed Goodhue (5-2) — ranked 16th by Minnesota Basketball News — by as much as 10 in the first half before using a 6-0 run to trim it down to 24-20 at the half.
Morgan finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 15 points and collecting 10 rebounds. She also tallied an impressive six steals to go along with five assists. Fellow junior Sofia Sandcork added 13 points, while senior Ellie Macal chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds to help Cotter collect their fifth consecutive victory.
The Ramblers will look to make it six in a row on Thursday when they travel to Dover-Eyota.
Nonconference
Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 31
LEWISTON — Ava Privet knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors (5-2, 4-2) to the road victory.
Alexis Schroeder and Kailey Banse each added 10 points for Caledonia, which bounced back from a Tuesday loss to La Crescent-Hokah.
Christa Sauer made three 3’s of her own to finish with a team-best 11 points to go along with five rebounds for the Cardinals (0-8, 0-7). Kylie Verthein chipped in eight points and collected six boards.
Boys basketball
Three Rivers
PEM 53, Rushford-Peterson 33
RUSHFORD — Luke O’Hare scored a team-high 14 points but the Trojans (5-3, 4-4) saw their bid for a third straight victory denied by the 20th ranked Bulldogs (7-1, 7-1).
O’Hare was 5 of 9 from the field, while fellow senior Justin Ruberg was 4-for-6 to finish with eight points. However, the rest of their Trojans’ teammates had a hard time finding their offense going a combined 4-for-18 from the floor.
The Trojans will look to bounce back Monday night when they travel to take on Three Rivers Conference foe La Crescent-Hokah.
C-FC 63, Augusta 42
AUGUSTA — The Pirates snapped (4-15, 2-8) a five-game losing streak and will look to make it two in a row when they travel to Alma Center Lincoln Saturday in the regular season finale.
Boys hockey
Big 9
Owatonna 5, Winona 2
WINONA — Hans Larsen opened up the scoring a little over four minutes into the second period, but the Huskies scored five unanswered goals to run their unbeaten streak to five games.
Eighth-grader Aven Prodzinski scored the other Winona (1-6-1) goal off of a feed from Sam Buerck late in the third. Charles Olson recorded the assist on Larsen’s goal.
Girls hockey
Owatonna 10, Winona 0
OWATONNA — Eighth-grader goaltender Aliya Gricius made 52 saves for the Winhawks (0-7, 0-7), who were outshot 62-3 by the Huskies.