'Everybody's pretty devastated' | C-FC girls basketball trying to move past heartbreak

"It's going to take a long time to get over it," Peterson said. "It's going to be when they're 40-, 50-years-old and they see a ball dribbling in the driveway or their own children and they're going to ask themselves, 'What if?' It's always going to be in the back of their mind.

It's especially tough for Peterson, who just finished his first year as the varsity head coach after spending the past couple of seasons as the junior varsity coach. He had known this group of seniors since they were in the eighth grade and some even longer, as his daughter — Lindsey Peterson, the team's leading scorer — was also a senior.

"You just start thinking how hard all these kids worked since they were little," Rick Peterson said. "And the seniors, you know they're not going to have another shot at it. They've been playing basketball together since the fourth grade."

But Peterson is an optimist, as he knows there are better days on the horizon. This was still a big step forward for the program, with Peterson saying the JV and the youth levels are in healthy spots and junior standout point guard Chayce Rollinger looks poised for a terrific senior season. Rollinger along with Maile Gotzinger, Haili Brone and Breilynn Halverson will all be tasked with helping the Pirates make up for the graduation of three of their top four scorers.