Dynamic duo: Gardner, Speltz a powerful combination for Cotter girls soccer

“For Sera and Olivia, they make each other better just being on the field, because teams can’t just pick one,” Barrientos said. “When they do, that’s when other teams get in trouble. They make each other better just be their presence.”

Teams are forced to pick their poison, in which they often pick Gardner to focus on. Often it doesn’t matter.

First bursting on the scene with seven goals as a seventh-grader before 11 as an eighth-grader, Gardner’s play took off as a freshman with 24 goals and seven assists. For an encore, she outdid herself with 25 goals and six assists as a sophomore last season. Gardner has tallied an eye-popping 70 career goals after netting a hat trick in the season-opener against Dover-Eyota to go along with 24 assists.

“She’s really good at adjusting, and she knows how to get around defenders and is always looking to open herself up, or open us up,” teammate Megan Morgan said. “But she just has a different speed when she’s up there, and she can like feel where defenders are.

“She’s just crazy fast, too.”