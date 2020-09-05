Dynamic duo: Gardner, Speltz a powerful combination for Cotter girls soccer

What separates Olivia Gardner from other girls soccer players her age was on full display Thursday night.
Facing constant double and triple teams at times from St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, the standout Cotter junior — who was the only freshman and then the only sophomore to be named first-team all-state teams the past two seasons — didn’t force the action. She let the game come to her, making the right decisions to help open up opportunities for teammates, like partner in crime Sera Speltz.
Speltz — who was named second-team all-state a season ago — often goes under the radar but is just as dangerous for opponents, tallying 15 goals and 16 assists a season ago. The Saints saw that firsthand when the junior drilled an electrifying shot off of a ricochet from just inside the box for the Ramblers’ first goal of an eventual 2-0 victory over the Saints. Together, Gardner and Speltz have helped make the Ramblers into a powerful force.
“I think the tricky part that I think makes us very difficult is we have multiple weapons,” Cotter coach Marie Barrientos said. “Olivia is just a true goal scorer. They double or triple her, and she’s dishing back. And then you have Sera come out of the midfield, who had 15 goals and 16 assists last year. So it really becomes, who do you mark?”
Both have the rare blend of size, speed and the ability to keep the ball on a string. Last year, they combined for 42 goals and 22 assists for a team that went a perfect 15-0 in the regular season and finished one game away from state after falling to Rochester Lourdes 1-0 in the section final.
“For Sera and Olivia, they make each other better just being on the field, because teams can’t just pick one,” Barrientos said. “When they do, that’s when other teams get in trouble. They make each other better just be their presence.”
Teams are forced to pick their poison, in which they often pick Gardner to focus on. Often it doesn’t matter.
First bursting on the scene with seven goals as a seventh-grader before 11 as an eighth-grader, Gardner’s play took off as a freshman with 24 goals and seven assists. For an encore, she outdid herself with 25 goals and six assists as a sophomore last season. Gardner has tallied an eye-popping 70 career goals after netting a hat trick in the season-opener against Dover-Eyota to go along with 24 assists.
“She’s really good at adjusting, and she knows how to get around defenders and is always looking to open herself up, or open us up,” teammate Megan Morgan said. “But she just has a different speed when she’s up there, and she can like feel where defenders are.
“She’s just crazy fast, too.”
Gardner admits she feels the weight that comes with all of the numbers she has put up, but the fact that the talent around her only keeps improving helps alleviate the stress. Cotter has plenty of firepower up front to go along with Gardner and Speltz in the forms of Morgan, Amaiya Kauphusman and Allyssa Williams, who assisted on both of the Ramblers’ goals on Thursday.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure, because I’ve done so much already,” Gardner said. “And I do try to top it. But our team as a whole has gotten so much better. This year, I’m just trying to focus on playing more as a team instead of just me going to the goal all the time or something like that. This year, it’s not all about the numbers. I just want to play as much as a team as possible.”
Years of playing together on the soccer pitch as well as the basketball court, one can see how easy and how fun it is for the Ramblers to operate. The execution of through balls and crosses, as well as the crispness of passes, make the Ramblers a fun team to watch.
“Playing with these girls all these years, we can read other on the field,” Speltz said. “We are really connected up front and kind of always on the same page.”
“We have all been playing (since we were) five, six years old,” Gardner said. “And we play almost all the same sports together. So our chemistry is just unmatched.”
