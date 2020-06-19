Diminished prep fall sports offerings likely if Minnesota schools reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While moving forward with plans to resume high school sports in August, the Minnesota State High School League said Thursday that it’s possible that not all sports will be offered.

The disclosure came during the league’s weekly L.E.A.D. meeting, a virtual informational discussion between high school athletic directors and league administrators. A question was asked if the league was considering an all-or-nothing approach toward the fall athletic season.

Executive Director Erich Martens told the group he believes at least some sports will resume in the fall but that “it’s less likely (sports) will be all-or-nothing, if there is school. Depending on risk level, I believe we could have a differentiated approach.”

Martens said the league is basing its approach on the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines for youth sports and social distancing, which divides sports into low, medium and high risk categories.

“Those in the low-risk category are sports we might be doing,” he said. “Those in the high-risk, maybe only practicing and training.”

Fall sports in the low-risk category include cross-country running, singles tennis, individual swimming and diving and clay target shooting.