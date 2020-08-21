Dairyland Conference OK's fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School administrators of the Dairyland Conference gave the green light for fall sports on Friday.

After discussing with high school principals and athletic directors during a Friday meeting, the school administrators voted 9-1 to adopt the WIAA's plan for fall sports with some specific clarifications and changes for spectators the Conference said in a statement. They also approved football starting practice Sept. 14 instead of the Sept. 7 start date proposed by the WIAA.

For the 2020-21 season, spectators will be limited to four per participant. Participants will receive four free transferable passes to share. All spectators and participants will be expected to wear face coverings indoors and at outdoor facilities when not properly social distancing from others. There will be no concessions for sale.

Football will have six conference only regular season games starting Friday, October 2. Volleyball will start Sept. 7 with first game allowed as early as Sept. 15.

Conference administrators voted unanimously to suspend conference standings and conference championships for fall sports for 2020.

