After years of dominating distance running in Minnesota, Cotter’s Ping sisters are giving the rest of the state a chance.
According to milesplit.com, sisters junior Grace Ping and freshman Lauren Ping are transferring to Desert Vista High School in Phoenix.
The Pings join a team in Desert Vista that returns five of seven runners from last year’s varsity squad that finished fourth in the state last season and won a state title in 2016.
The Ping have accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in distance running in Minnesota. Between the two of them,they have 15 top-three finishes in cross country, the 3,200 meter run and the 1,600 meter run at MSHSL State Championship meets. Grace has six first-place finishes, a second-place finish and two third-place finishes, while Lauren has two firsts and four seconds.
This past season, they swept the top two spots in all three of those events with Grace winning cross country and the 1,600 and Lauren winning the 3,200.
Grace burst onto the national scene with an age-group world record time in the 5K as a 10-year-old. She then went on to win state titles in cross country, 1,600 and 3,200 as a seventh-grader. After spending her eighth-grade year away in Utah, Grace returned to competition in Minnesota as a freshman alongside Lauren, making her varsity debut as a seventh grader.
Lauren finished second at the state cross country championships as a seventh grader in 2017, ahead of Grace — battling an injury — in third place. And went on to win a state tile in the 3,200 at the state track and field championships the following spring. Grace returned to the top of the podium at that meet, taking the crown in the 1,600.
On the national stage, Grace finished second at the Nike Cross Heartland Regional while Lauren was third. Lauren went on to finish 14th at the Nike Cross Nationals. And in 2017, Lauren was fourth at regionals and 11th at nationals.
As a member of the US under-20 team this spring, Grace finished 10th at the NACAC Cross Country Championships in Trinidad and Tobago, finishing the 6,000-meter race in 24 minutes, 6 seconds.
Kurt Bolstad, left, and Grace Ping approach the finish line during the Goodview Gallop 5k road race on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Goodview, Minn.
Cotter seventh-grader Grace Ping runs across the finish line Thursday at the MSHSL Section 1A Cross Country Meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Ping won the race in 17:48.9 and qualified for next weekend's state meet.
Cotter seventh-grader Grace Ping runs across finish line on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, taking first place for the girls at the MSHSL Section 1A Cross Country Meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Cotter freshamn Grace Ping approaches the finish line on Thursday to win the girls varsity race in the Mayo Invitational at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Ping broke the girls record with a time of 18:16.63.
Cotter High School's Grace Ping (1) runs ahead of Math & Science Academy freshman Tierney Wolfgram (20 and her sister, Lauren Ping, during Saturday's race of the Class A girls 1,600-meter championship run. Grace Ping won the race on the campus of Hamline University in St. Paul.
Cotter's Grace Ping, middle, and her sister Lauren Ping, right, start the MSHSL Class A girls cross country state meet Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Grace and Lauren finished first and second, respectively. It's the second state cross country title for Grace, a sophomore, who also won the meet three years ago as a seventh-grader. Lauren is in eighth grade. The Ramblers finished third as a team.
Cotter's Lauren Ping (left) looks to take the lead against her sister Grace Ping (right) as they compete during the 1600-meter run Thursday at the MSHSL Section 1A track and field meet at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Cotter's Lauren Ping leads the pack in the 3,200-meter run, followed by Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda's Morgan Gehl, 4, and Cotter's Grace Ping, 2, at the MSHSL State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Hamline University in St. Paul.
Kurt Bolstad, left, and Grace Ping approach the finish line during the Goodview Gallop 5k road race on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Goodview, Minn. (Sydney Swanson/Winona Daily News)
Sydney Swanson
Grace Ping, 10, from Winona, won the female division Sunday in Lewiston.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Grace Ping, 10, from Winona, drinks some water after finishing first place in the women's division with a time of 31 minutes and 34 seconds in Lewiston, Minn.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Cotter’s Grace Ping approaches the finish line of the Three Rivers Conference meet at the St. Charles Golf Course. Ping, a seventh-grader, won the MSHSL state meet in a breakout season.
Rory O’Driscoll, Daily News
Cotter seventh-grader Grace Ping runs across the finish line Thursday at the MSHSL Section 1A Cross Country Meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Ping won the race in 17:48.9 and qualified for next weekend’s state meet.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Cotter seventh-grader Grace Ping runs towards the finish line on her way to winning the MSHSL Class A state cross country meet at St. Olaf in Northfield, Minn.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Cotter seventh-grader Grace Ping runs across finish line on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, taking first place for the girls at the MSHSL Section 1A Cross Country Meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Cotter’s Grace Ping competes in the 1,600-meter run at the Three Rivers Conference meet in Chatfield.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Cotter’s Grace Ping competes in the 3,200 meter run in the MSHSL Class A state track and field meet at Hamline University. Ping won both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the meet.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Grace Ping pacing herself while in the lead during the 3200 meter run on Friday during the state track meet at Hamline University in St. Paul.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Cotter freshamn Grace Ping approaches the finish line on Thursday to win the girls varsity race in the Mayo Invitational at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Ping broke the girls record with a time of 18:16.63.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Cotter freshman Grace Ping competes in the Mayo Invitational at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester on Thursday. Ping broke the girls record with a time of 18:16.63.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Cotter High School's Lauren Ping (left) hugs her sister, Grace, after Grace won the Class A 1,600-meter run championship Saturday in St. Paul.
JOE BROWN, For the Daily News
Cotter High School’s Lauren Ping and Grace Ping run during the Class A MSHSL state cross country meet at St. Olaf College on Saturday.
Andrew Thoreson, Winona Daily News
Cotter High School's Grace Ping (1) runs ahead of Math & Science Academy freshman Tierney Wolfgram (20 and her sister, Lauren Ping, during Saturday's race of the Class A girls 1,600-meter championship run. Grace Ping won the race on the campus of Hamline University in St. Paul.
JOE BROWN, For the Daily News
Cotter's Grace Ping, middle, and her sister Lauren Ping, right, start the MSHSL Class A girls cross country state meet Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Grace and Lauren finished first and second, respectively. It's the second state cross country title for Grace, a sophomore, who also won the meet three years ago as a seventh-grader. Lauren is in eighth grade. The Ramblers finished third as a team. For more photos from the event, visit winonadailynews.com.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Cotter's Grace Ping nears the finish line to win the Class A girls cross-country state meet in a record time of 17:19.4 on Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Cotter's Lauren Ping (left) and Grace Ping (right) compete during the 1600-meter run Thursday at the MSHSL Section 1A track and field meet at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Cotter's Lauren Ping (left) looks to take the lead against her sister Grace Ping (right) as they compete during the 1600-meter run Thursday at the MSHSL Section 1A track and field meet at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Cotter's Lauren Ping (left) and Grace Ping (right) compete during the 1600-meter run at the MSHSL Section 1A track and field meet at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Lauren Ping (597) of Cotter finishes in 2nd place during the Cross-Country State Championship at St. Olaf Saturday afternoon.
Andrew Thoreson, Winona Daily Ne
Cotter's Lauren Ping nears the finish line in the Class A girls cross-country state meet on Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Ping took second in the race with a time of 17:41.5.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Cotter's Lauren Ping leads the pack in the 3,200-meter run, followed by Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda's Morgan Gehl, 4, and Cotter's Grace Ping, 2, at the MSHSL State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Hamline University in St. Paul.
Adam Watts, Winona Daily News
Cotter's Lauren Ping runs the 3,200 at the MSHSL Class AA State Track and Field Championships on Friday at Hamline University in St. Paul. Lauren successfully defended her state championship.
Adam Watts, Winona Daily News
