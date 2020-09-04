Cotter to hold off on postponing sports for now

“Honestly, we are going to take it day by day. Things might happen over the weekend, and come Tuesday, we might have to change our plans. But right now we’re having constant discussions, and that’s where we are.”

Haun stressed that he understands the decision made by Winona Senior High, and just because it is taking a different approach, doesn’t mean he disagrees with the decision.

“Each administration is making decisions based off what they believe is best for their students,” he said. “There are no easy decisions right now.”

Haun said, as a school, Cotter wanted to wait another week to see where COVID-19 numbers would be. He also said the fact that the demographics show the number of cases linked to college-aged students also is a factor in the decision.

Entering Friday, Winona County residents between ages 19 and 24 are by far the most common to test positive for COVID-19, with 261 of the first 507 cases being in this age range — approximately 51% of cases.