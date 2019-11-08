Cotter Schools has requested the dissolution of the co-op boys’ hockey team with Winona Senior High School.
Cotter Schools intends to “engage in a feasibility study of the possibility of inaugurating our own Cotter boys’ hockey team,” according to a motion that was approved during the Cotter Schools board of directors meeting on Oct. 15.
If approved by the Winona Area Public Schools school board, the co-op will cease to exist starting in the 2020-21 school year. This possible dissolution is expected to be voted upon during the next school board meeting on Nov. 21.
